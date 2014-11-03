* Dollar speeds past 113 yen for 1st time in 7 yrs
* Euro falls to 26-month low versus dollar
* Dollar index hits four-year high
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 3 The dollar rocketed past 113 yen
on Monday for the first time since December 2007, extending a
sell-off of the Japanese currency after the Bank of Japan's
surprise decision to boost its already massive bond-buying
stimulus.
Sellers also targeted the euro, which slipped to a new
two-year low against the dollar ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later this week, which will be watched closely for any
indication that policy will be eased further to shore up the
euro zone's flailing economy.
Those gains helped the dollar reach a new four-year high
against a basket of major currencies of 87.400, adding to
gains made last week on the back of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy statement that was less dovish than expected.
The dollar surged by 1.2 percent to reach 113.73 yen
on trading platform EBS. That added to an almost 3 percent rise
on Friday after the BOJ raised its monetary base target to an
annual increase of 80 trillion yen from 60-70 trillion yen and
tripled the pace of its buying of risk assets.
The BOJ announcement was followed by news that Japan's $1.2
trillion Government Pension Investment Fund will raise its
holdings of foreign stocks to 25 percent from 12 percent, a
figure that some analysts said was much higher than expected.
"The question is how high can we go," said Valentin Marinov,
head of European G10 currency strategy at Citi in London.
"The move on Friday was dominated by a yen sell-off across
the board, but ... any move higher from here in the near term
would depend on further dollar outperformance."
The one-month dollar/yen implied volatility - an indicator
of how much currency movement is expected over the coming four
weeks - spiked to a nine-month high as speculators
hedged against sharp moves in the yen.
One-month dollar/yen risk-reversals - a gauge of
demand for options betting on a currency's rising or falling -
moved to show a bias for dollar strength for the first time
since July.
Marinov, however, said that while the market was
increasingly betting on a breakout move that could push
dollar/yen up to much higher levels, the spike in implied
volatility was more a knee-jerk reaction to the scale of the
yen's moves over the last two days than an indication of big
price swings to come.
EURO WEAK BEFORE ECB
In a sign of just how bearish sentiment is against the yen,
the struggling euro touched a six-month high of 142.095 yen
.
But against the dollar, the euro fell to as low as $1.2439
in Asian trading, its weakest since August 2012. It was
last trading at $1.2498, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded slightly slower
than first thought last month as further discounts at the
factory gate failed to drive up new orders, a business survey
showed on Monday.
Traders suspect the euro will stay on the defensive in the
lead-up to the European Central Bank policy review on Thursday.
"We've had surprises from central banks last week in the
form of (the) Riksbank and the Bank of Japan, and pressure is
obviously on the ECB," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
The Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, cut its key interest
rate last week by a bigger-than-expected 25 basis points to a
record low of zero percent to fight persistently low inflation.
The Australian dollar slipped to a two-week low of $0.8703
following a weak official survey on China's
manufacturing sector and a surprisingly large fall in Australian
building approvals. It was last trading at $0.8718, down 0.9
percent on the day.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)