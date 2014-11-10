* Dollar extends losses since slightly poorer jobs numbers
* Swiss franc gains take it back near SNB intervention
territory
* Euro recovers foothold, seen in $1.24-$1.25 range
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 10 The dollar made a poor start to
the week on Monday, with some investors still seeing Friday's
weaker than expected U.S. jobs numbers as an excuse to pause
after three strong weeks of gains.
The Swiss franc was back on the verge of the
central bank's 1.20 franc ceiling versus the euro after another
week that highlighted the euro zone's problems.
The fundamental picture remains in favour of further gains
for the greenback, with Japan again easing monetary policy and
the euro zone economic picture making a strong case for similar
action.
But in early deals the dollar was 0.1 percent lower against
a basket of currencies, reflecting falls of half a percent and
0.2 percent respectively to 144.08 yen and $1.2471 per euro.
"The dollar has had a good run of late and those who have
been short euro dollar for example have just taken this chance
(to take stock)," said Geoffrey Yu, a strategist with UBS in
London.
"At $1.25, there is already a good deal of quantitative
easing baked in to the price of the euro, but I would also say
that it is less about how much more the euro can fall than how
much the U.S. policy outlook justifies further dollar gains."
Like most major banks, UBS expects the diverging fortunes of
the U.S. and European economies to push the dollar consistently
higher over the next year. But Yu said he expected the pause in
those gains to continue on Monday.
Dealers said a push lower had revealed there were large, so
far untaken, bids for the euro at 1.2020 francs.
The Swiss National Bank has successfully kept a lid on the
franc's gains for more than three years and says it has not had
to intervene to reinforce it for more than two.
With Swiss inflation at zero, the SNB would have a pretty
free hand to create new francs to stem any more gains, and
dealers and analysts maintain there is as yet little appetite in
the market to test its resolve.
"Anyone who thinks they can play around with this is in for
a rough time," said one London-based dealer. "There is no sign
there will be any give from the SNB at all."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)