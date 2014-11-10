* Dollar extends losses since slightly poorer jobs numbers
* Swiss franc gains take it back near SNB intervention
territory
* Euro recovers foothold, seen in $1.24-$1.25 range
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 10 The dollar made a poor start to
the week on Monday, with investors still seeing Friday's weaker
than expected U.S. jobs numbers as an excuse to pause after
three strong weeks of gains.
The Swiss franc was on the verge of reaching the
central bank's 1.20 franc ceiling versus the euro, edging up to
its strongest in two years after another week that highlighted
the euro zone's problems.
The fundamental picture remains in favour of further gains
for the dollar, with Japan again easing monetary policy and the
euro zone economic picture making a strong case for similar
action from the European Central Bank.
But in morning trade in Europe the dollar was 0.4 percent
lower against a basket of currencies, reflecting
weakening of half a percent and 0.35 percent respectively to
114.06 yen and $1.2498 per euro.
"The dollar has had a good run of late and those who have
been short euro dollar for example have just taken this chance
(to take stock)," said Geoffrey Yu, a strategist with UBS in
London.
"At $1.25, there is already a good deal of quantitative
easing baked in to the price of the euro, but I would also say
that it is less about how much more the euro can fall than how
much the U.S. policy outlook justifies further dollar gains."
Like most major banks, UBS expects the diverging fortunes of
the U.S. and European economies to push the dollar consistently
higher over the next year.
Preliminary euro zone growth figures for the third quarter
on Friday will offer more evidence on the scale of the currency
bloc's problems with delivering the growth needed to rescue it
from years of debt-fuelled deflation.
The biggest new piece of data on Monday was a 0.9 percent
fall in Italian industrial production in September, with
Barclays analyst Fabio Fois predicting the growth numbers would
confirm a slide back into recession.
"IP data are consistent with ... a recession in Q3 and
it will not exit from it before Q1 next year, at best," he said
after the numbers.
FRANC CAP
The Swiss National Bank has successfully kept a lid on the
franc's gains for more than three years and says it has not had
to intervene to reinforce it for more than two.
The bank does not flag its interventions until after the
fact, but dealers said a push lower had revealed there were
large, so far untaken, bids for the euro at 1.2020 francs which
they expected to be from the bank.
With Swiss inflation at zero, the SNB would have a pretty
free hand to create new francs to stem any more gains, and
dealers and analysts maintain there is as yet little appetite in
the market to test its resolve.
"Anyone who thinks they can play around with this is in for
a rough time," said one London-based dealer. "There is no sign
there will be any give from the SNB at all."
Volatility in the franc has been prodded higher
ahead of a referendum on Nov. 30 on whether the Swiss central
bank should be forced to buy more gold for its reserves.
The SNB would need to buy around 1,500 tonnes of gold
at prices that have quadrupled since it began selling more than
half its reserves in 2000. It could also endanger the cap on the
franc by giving the bank less flexibility to buy foreign
currency to defend the minimum exchange rate.
