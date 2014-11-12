* Sterling drops after BoE inflation report

* Japan's Suga: up to PM Abe to decide on election

* Sankei sees December poll, delay in sales tax hike (Recasts, adds fresh quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 12 Sterling fell towards recent 14-month lows against the dollar as investors pushed back rate hike expectations to the fourth quarter of 2015 after the Bank of England's Inflation Report on Wednesday.

The BoE said inflation was likely to fall below 1 percent and monetary tightening would happen at a slower pace. Governor Mark Carney said it was appropriate that markets expected somewhat easier monetary conditions than they did three months ago and highlighted economic risks from a struggling euro zone.

Sterling hit a low of $1.5812, not far from Friday's 14-month low of $1.5791. It also fell to a two-week low of 78.79 pence per euro.

"Sterling is being sold off particularly against the euro and much more aggressively than the rates (bond) market implies," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at Citi.

Short sterling futures for June and September of next year <0#FSS:> rose around 8-10 basis points, implying rate rise expectations were moving from the third to the fourth quarter. The BoE also said that markets implied the first rate hike in October 2015.

The yen pulled back from a seven-year low against the dollar, after comments from a Japanese government official cooled speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a December election.

The dollar, which had popped above 116 yen earlier in Asia, was down 0.4 percent at 115.35. It had risen to 116.11 yen on Tuesday -- a high not seen since October 2007.

The yen has come under pressure on growing expectations that Abe will postpone a sales tax hike and call an election next month. If he wins, a second round of reflationary policies may follow.

"A snap election is likely to generate greater support for Abe and his policies and keep the bias for yen weakness," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

A comment by Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga that it is up to Abe to decide whether to call an election dampened speculation about a snap poll and helped pull the yen off its lows, but dollar losses were expected to be limited.

"There were concerns towards a political vacuum forming and Suga's comments prompted traders to buy back the yen," said Takako Masai, head of markets research department at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.

Newspaper Sankei, citing unnamed government and coalition officials, said Abe would delay a planned second sales tax increase by a year and a half and take the issue to voters. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)