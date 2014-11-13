* Yen sags as Nikkei rises on renewed election speculation
* RBA's Kent: intervention to weaken Aussie remains an
option
* Swiss franc near two-year highs, eyes on SNB cap
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 13 The dollar moved towards a recent
seven-year high against the yen on Thursday, driven by
speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a
snap election in December.
Abe would be likely to be returned to power with a bigger
mandate, which analysts believe he would use to implement a
second round of reflationary policies and possibly delay a
planned sales tax hike.
That has spurred a rally in Japanese stocks and
weighed on the yen. The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 115.70 yen
, nearing the seven-year high of 116.11 yen notched on
Tuesday. The euro rose 0.4 percent to 144.15 yen.
"Dollar/yen is headed higher and all those who missed the
bus at lower levels will use the political developments to build
long dollar positions," said Geoff Yu, strategist at UBS.
A senior figure in Abe's ruling party told reporters it
appeared the premier has decided to call an election.
Abe is expected to make his decision depending
on the strength of economic indicators, with third quarter gross
domestic product data due on Monday.
The market is also awaiting in U.S. data in the shape of
Thursday's jobless claims and Friday's retail sales. Those
numbers may reinforce perceptions that the U.S. economy is doing
better than Europe or Japan, helping to push the dollar higher
against the euro and yen.
The Australian dollar fell after an official at the Reserve
Bank of Australia said it had not ruled out intervening to sell
the currency, which it views as overvalued. The Aussie recovered
later to trade at $0.8722, flat on the day, but traders
were cautious.
"If the general dollar strength does not ensure that the
Australian dollar is capped then the RBA will no doubt do so,"
said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Another currency on intervention watch was the Swiss franc,
which traded near a two-year high of 1.2018 francs per euro
, not far from the cap of 1.20 francs that the Swiss
National Bank imposed more than three years ago.
Market players said one factor influencing trade in the
currency pair was a Nov. 30 referendum on the SNB's gold
reserves which, if passed, would severely curtail the bank's
freedom to conduct monetary policy.
Recent polls suggest the referendum is unlikely to pass.
