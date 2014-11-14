* U.S. retail sales figures bolster dollar
* Yen touches fresh 7-year low vs dollar
* Euro softens after mixed euro zone economic reports
(Adds New York open and dollar gains; changes byline and
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rallied on Friday,
helped by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data and a slide
in the yen to seven-year lows against the dollar on bets
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call early elections and
delay a sales tax increase.
The euro also fell against the dollar and briefly
dipped below $1.24, at $1.2399, despite better-than-expected
euro zone economic growth numbers. The currency, which traded
near $1.40 in May, is now close to two-year lows and was last
off 0.55 percent at $1.2406.
The dollar index added to gains after a U.S. retail
sales report bolstered views of a strengthening U.S. economy.
The index was last ahead 0.60 percent after touching 88.267, a
high last seen in June 2010, according to Reuters data.
The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5
percent last month when stripping out volatile elements such as
gasoline and food services. That was the biggest increase since
August and ahead of forecasts for a 0.4 percent gain.
"All supportive of growth going forward (and) suggesting
consumers are spending what they are saving at the gas pump,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
Japan's yen was already down in overseas trading and
touched a fresh seven-year low of 116.82 yen to the dollar
immediately after the release of the U.S. data. It was last at
116.62, or off 0.75 percent for the session.
The yen has taken only a month to notch up a 10 percent
drop, hit by a rallying dollar, a reallocation of Japan's
government pension holdings away from domestic assets, the
expansion of a stimulus program, and now a likely delay in
raising the country's sales tax.
The first increase in the two-stage sales tax hike, which
came in April, sent the economy into a slump. Japanese companies
overwhelmingly want the next stage to be postponed or scrapped,
a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Data showed the euro zone expanding by 0.2 percent in the
third quarter, compared with the previous three months, with
Germany just managing to avoid a recession.
(Additional Reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Peter Galloway)