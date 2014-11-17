* Yen bounced around after data disappoints, Tokyo stocks
slide
* Dollar inches higher, seen in tight ranges ahead of Fed
minutes
* Swiss franc grinds closer to central bank cap vs euro
(Updates prices, adds more comment, Credit-Suisse note on
franc)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 17 The yen recovered from seven-year
lows against the dollar on Monday but remained under pressure
having sunk across the board after shock data showed Japan's
economy slipping back into recession.
The yen normally tends to rise as Tokyo's stock market falls
and that logic dragged the yen steadily higher as the Nikkei
index sank 3 percent in the hours following gross
domestic product numbers showing a 1.6 percent annualised fall.
But the third-quarter data was so bad - consensus had been a
2.1 percent rise - that it also raised the prospect that the
Bank of Japan will eventually print further quantities of money
after a snap election many expect to be called this week.
London investors sold the yen for the dollar in the first
hour of trading, prodding it 0.1 percent lower on the day at
116.34 yen. It was still well off the low of 117.06 yen hit
overnight.
"People (in London) are doing a bit of position squaring
after getting caught out by the scale of this surprise," said
Daragh Maher, a strategist with HSBC in London.
"Initially I think people saw it as equities positive, yen
negative, given the prospect that they will have to do more to
stimulate the economy."
DOLLAR PAUSE
The dollar index, a gauge of its strength against a
basket of currencies, was flat for the first time in a month
last week and the latest positioning data showed
investors trimmed bets on the dollar against the euro last week
even as they added to those on the greenback against the yen.
Most analysts agree the dollar is now firmly into a
long-term rally that may continue for at least another year
against its main peers, although many question the calls by some
for the currency to reach parity with the euro thereafter.
"I'm not in the camp of significant euro weakness," Wayne
Bowers, chief executive for EMEA and APAC at huge U.S. asset
manager Northern Trust, told Reuters' annual Investment Summit.
"The fundamentals would and should indicate a stronger
dollar than we've had. (But) I'm probably more comfortable in
the $1.15-$1.25 range. That would be my target range for the
next couple of years."
A rise in U.S. government bond yields helped the dollar gain
around a quarter of a percent against the euro to $1.2491
but several analysts said the prospect of minutes from
the Federal Reserve's last meeting on Wednesday may stave off
any stronger moves in the near-term.
Another gathering storm is that over the Swiss franc,
pressed lower over the past fortnight to within spitting
distance of the Swiss National Bank's three-year-old cap of 1.20
francs per euro.
Credit Suisse said in a note there was no evidence the SNB
had intervened in the market's steady grind to a high of 1.20105
francs on Monday.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)