(Updates after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous TOKYO)
* Japan PM Abe expected to delay sales tax, call election
* Market eyes news conference for signs of fiscal stimulus
* ECB officials say c.bank ready to take more stimulus steps
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 18 The euro clawed back some ground
against the dollar in a choppy start to trade in Europe on
Tuesday, with investors looking to the ZEW survey of German
investor sentiment and events in Japan and the United States
later for new direction.
The yen ticked lower on confirmation that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference after 1010 GMT,
widely expected to announce a snap election and delay a hike in
sales tax to help a moribund Japanese economy.
Some dealers said that after a shockingly poor set of GDP
numbers on Monday, there was speculation in the market that Abe
could announce plans for additional government stimulus ahead of
the election.
Either way, the Bank of Japan is expected to have to print
more yen in a bid to revive an economy which has struggled to
grow for more than a decade.
"The yen is the only game in town really," said Graham
Davidson, a spot currency trader with National Australia Bank in
London.
"It looks like there are a lot of dollars to be bought by
the Japanese domestic investor community and that should keep
any dips for the dollar (against the yen) pretty shallow."
The dollar was a touch higher on the day at 116.72 yen
, within sight of its seven-year peak of 117.06 yen
touched on the EBS trading platform on Monday after Japan's poor
gross domestic product data.
The Japanese economy contracted by an annualised 1.6 percent
in the third quarter, quashing expectations of a rebound after
plunging 7.3 percent in the second quarter.
"We need to focus on the possible supplementary budget and
not just the delay of the sales tax increase," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
European Central Bank policymakers have also reiterated
their intention to take further steps if a similar picture of
divergence with the improving U.S. economy continues. That
helped knock the euro back on Monday but it had recovered around
a third of a percent to $1.2494 on Tuesday.
"I think the market is short euros but not heavily so,"
NAB's Davidson said. "All of the news is priced into it and we
will really need to see further poor data out of Europe or
strong data from the U.S. to move it on."
He said the ZEW numbers out of Germany, due at 1000 GMT,
might prod the euro lower, but pointed to purchasing manager
surveys later this week as a more likely market mover.
U.S. producer price numbers are also due on Tuesday ahead of
minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)