* Dollar/yen taken out of stride following BOJ minutes
* U.S. GDP reading may sway dollar
* Euro bounce the previous day wanes
(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 25 The yen rose on Tuesday after
Bank of Japan minutes showed the hurdle to further quantitative
easing was high and as the dollar struggled to make much headway
before a second reading of U.S. growth data.
Minutes of the last BOJ meeting showed board members
expressing concern that expanding the central bank's
quantitative easing could increase the risk that it will be seen
as financing the government deficit.
Separately in a speech, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that
while recent yen falls are positive for exporters, it hurts
households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through
increases in import costs.
Traders trimmed bearish yen positions and Japanese exporters
were cited as selling dollars. The dollar last traded 0.3
percent lower at 117.96 yen, while the euro was down 0.4
percent at 146.44 yen.
"We saw inflows from investors and exporters after a holiday
in Tokyo yesterday which has driven dollar/yen lower," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "The BoJ minutes
also showed that some members were sceptical about quantitative
easing."
The yen has been under heavy pressure, hitting a seven-year
low of 118.98 last week, since the BoJ late last month surprised
many by expanding its massive stimulus programme.
But the speed of yen depreciation has prompted Japanese
officials to voice concern. Japan's finance minister on Friday
described the fall as "too rapid", which caused it to bounce
briefly.
"The central bank minutes showed that there was some concern
expressed about the weak yen and that seems to have taken
dollar/yen off its stride," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Meanwhile, the second release of third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product data is expected to show a downward revision
after big upside surprise of 3.5 percent reported in the initial
release. U.S. consumer confidence is also due.
The euro was slightly lower on the day, giving up some gains
made yesterday, with German growth data doing little to boost
sentiment. It was down 0.1 percent at $1.2427, off the
near two-year low of $1.2358 struck earlier this month.
