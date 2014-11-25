* Yen rises as BOJ minutes raise doubts on more policy
easing
* Dollar slips as worse consumer mood overshadows GDP
upgrade
* Aussie sinks to 4-year low after RBA talks down currency
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 25 The yen rose on Tuesday after
Bank of Japan minutes showed the hurdle to further quantitative
easing was high, while the dollar slipped as data showing a
deterioration in consumer confidence overshadowed a surprise
upgrade in third-quarter U.S. growth.
Still the yen, dollar and euro held in tight ranges since
Monday ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday when U.S. markets
will close.
"I don't see a reason to trade aggressively before
Thanksgiving," said Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange at
ING Capital Markets in New York.
Some BOJ board members were concerned that expanding the
central bank's quantitative easing could raise the risk that it
will be seen as financing the government deficit, minutes of the
Oct. 31 meeting released on Tuesday showed.
Those concerns came after the BOJ stunned the market last
month by expanding its annual government debt purchases to 80
trillion yen from 50 trillion yen in an effort to stimulate
Japan's long struggling economy.
That move raised bets the BOJ would pursue more stimulus,
pushing the yen to a seven-year low against the dollar last
week.
Some analysts said the swift depreciation of the yen, which
would help Japanese exporters, might be overdone.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 117.93 yen after
it struck a seven-year high of 118.98 last week. The euro dipped
0.06 percent at 147.03 yen after hitting a six-plus year peak of
149.12 yen last Thursday, Reuters data showed.
The dollar earlier got a brief boost after the government
upgraded its reading on third-quarter gross domestic product to
3.9 percent. Its gains faded after the Conference Board reported
its index on U.S. consumer confidence surprisingly fell to a
five-month low in November.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.2464, rebounding
from a near two-year low of $1.2358 struck earlier this month.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 87.949 after
it touched a near 4-1/2 year high of 88.440 on Monday.
Separately, the Australian dollar fell to a four-year low at
$0.8515 after the Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy
Governor Philip Lowe said the currency was overvalued.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Tom
Heneghan and Chizu Nomiyama)