LONDON Nov 26 The Australian dollar hit a
four-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday ahead of
a clutch of data likely to prove crucial for the immediate
prospects of a handful of other currencies against the
greenback.
The euro, up almost a cent against the dollar this week,
dipped briefly after a senior European Central Bank official
pointed explicitly to the chances of it opting for outright
purchases of government bonds in the first quarter of next year.
The Aussie has been one of the biggest sufferers during the
dollar's rally since July and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
Deputy Governor Philip Lowe propelled it to $0.8514 on Tuesday
by saying it was still overvalued.
Dealers said investors in Europe had continued to sell the
currency in early trades, pushing it to a low of $0.8499 and
below support at around 109.0 New Zealand dollars
above which it had held since August.
"There are those who say the Aussie should bounce from these
levels but my feeling is, if it breaks below this support
against the kiwi, that may be significant," said Daragh Maher, a
strategist with HSBC in London.
Traders said U.S. numbers on jobs, consumer sentiment and
durable goods orders around lunchtime on Wednesday would test
the strength of a slight recovery for the euro after European
Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi last week sank the common
currency to less than $1.24, its lowest in more than two years.
After the comments by ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio on
Wednesday, the euro slipped to a day's low of $1.2454
before recovering to $1.2466, down 0.1 percent on the day.
"It may be an interesting test for the euro today," HSBC's
Maher said.
"My feeling is the market would like to sell this week's
little rally but for that to happen I think we would need to see
some decent data out of the United States."
Undermining the U.S. currency, the yield on benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell after a solid
5-year sale on Tuesday as well as month-end buying. It was last
at 2.245 percent, down from a U.S. close of 2.261 percent.
"Some USD longs could be getting a little nervous into
year-end," said Michael Turner, a strategist with RBC Capital
Markets. "Today's data are not exactly top-shelf, with the
possible exception of durables, but the sum of the parts adds up
to an interesting afternoon for data watching."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)