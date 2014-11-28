* Norwegian crown drops to five-year lows as oil slides

* Euro zone inflation at 5-year low but euro higher

* Dollar benefits from slide in commodity currencies

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 28 The dollar firmed on Friday, a day after an OPEC decision not to cut oil output slammed commodity currencies like the Norwegian crown, which fell to five-year lows against the greenback and the euro.

In testament to how negative sentiment is in the euro zone, the euro ticked higher amid relief that data showing inflation had fallen back to a five-year-low of 0.3 percent in November was still not quite as bad as pessimists had feared.

But markets' main focus was on oil prices, which plunged to a four-year low following OPEC's decision to keep oil production unchanged despite a huge global oversupply.

The U.S. dollar rallied to more than seven Norwegian crowns for the first time in more than five years. It last traded at 6.9648, up 0.6 percent on the day. The euro was up 0.7 percent at 8.7005 Norwegian crowns, having earlier hit a high of 8.7328.

Oil-rich Canada's dollar slid too, hitting a two-week low against its U.S. counterpart of $1.1402, down 0.6 percent on the day and near a five-year trough at $1.1466 hit earlier in the month.

Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London, said Canada was the biggest worry as crude prices were near or below break-even levels for Canadian oil production.

After numbers on Thursday showed German inflation slowing and Spain falling deeper into deflation, some had been expecting the overall euro zone number to be even weaker than it was. The fact it was in line provided some relief ahead of next week's ECB meeting. The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.24835.

"This was neutral news, and neutral news is good news relative to expectations, which are so gloomy, so there's a bit of a sigh of relief that the number wasn't worse," said Cole.

Having been weaker for most of the week, the dollar rose 0.7 percent against a basket of major currencies to 88.217, leaving it on track to finish November with five straight months of losses -- its best run in five years.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to 118.26 as Japan's core consumer inflation slowed for a third month.

Two-year Japanese yields fell below zero for the first time and 10-year yields reached a record low of 0.42 percent, making the yen less attractive to global investors.

"The inflation gauge ... somewhat fueled expectations that a more prolonged monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. (Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Gareth Jones)