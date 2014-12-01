(Recasts, adds details, quotes)

* Japan currency at lowest since 2007, dollar tops 119 yen

* Swiss reject boost to gold reserves, SNB welcomes outcome

* Aussie falls to 4-year lows as weak commodity prices bite

LONDON, Dec 1 The yen fell to a seven-year low against the dollar in volatile trade on Monday after global rating agency Moody's cut Japan's sovereign rating.

The dollar rose as high as 119.15 yen on the EBS trading platform, its highest since July 2007, immediately after the rating decision was announced. It ran into profit taking and was last trading at 118.35 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Japanese stock futures - which tend to rise when the yen drops against the dollar and vice versa - eased after the downgrade, buoying the yen, dealers said.

Moody's cut Japan's rating to A1 from AA3 and assigned a stable outlook to its debt.

"The yen was under pressure for most of the day so what we are seeing is a bit of buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact reaction to the Moody's announcement," CIBC World Markets' head of currency strategy in London, Jeremy Stretch, said.

"Once the knee-jerk reaction is out of the way, the downgrade underlines Japan's fiscal problems and should offer opportunities to put fresh long bets in favour of the dollar and sell the yen."

The euro also eased against the dollar as lower commodity prices added to expectations that the European Central Bank would ease policy more to combat deflationary risks.

Traders expect the ECB to lay the groundwork for further easing when the Governing Council meets later this week. Final purchasing managers index surveys from Germany and France showed that activity remained sluggish.

"Although we do not expect an announcement on quantitative easing just yet, we think President (Mario) Draghi will continue to manage expectations well, meaning that room for euro short squeeze is likely to be limited. The $1.2390/2400 levels should hold today," ING strategist, Petr Krpata, said.

The euro was slightly lower at $1.2443.

It jumped to 1.2040 Swiss francs from about 1.2018 late on Friday as investors who had been buying the franc against the euro, were forced to unwind those bets on Monday after the Swiss rejected an initiative which would have forced the Swiss central bank to buy more gold.

The defeated "Save our Swiss gold" initiative would have compelled the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to boost its gold reserves to 20 percent of its assets, from about 8 percent, and stopped it from selling the metal. That would have threatened its ability to defend a 1.20 euro cap.

The SNB said it welcomed the rejection of the popular vote, and reiterated its pledge to defend the cap. (Editing by Louise Ireland)