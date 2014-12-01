(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
* Japan currency at lowest since 2007, dollar tops 119 yen
* Swiss reject boost to gold reserves, SNB welcomes outcome
* Aussie falls to 4-year lows as weak commodity prices bite
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 1 The yen fell to a seven-year low
against the dollar in volatile trade on Monday after global
rating agency Moody's cut Japan's sovereign rating.
The dollar rose as high as 119.15 yen on the EBS
trading platform, its highest since July 2007, immediately after
the rating decision was announced. It ran into profit taking and
was last trading at 118.35 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Japanese stock futures - which tend to rise
when the yen drops against the dollar and vice versa - eased
after the downgrade, buoying the yen, dealers said.
Moody's cut Japan's rating to A1 from AA3 and assigned a
stable outlook to its debt.
"The yen was under pressure for most of the day so what we
are seeing is a bit of buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact reaction to
the Moody's announcement," CIBC World Markets' head of currency
strategy in London, Jeremy Stretch, said.
"Once the knee-jerk reaction is out of the way, the
downgrade underlines Japan's fiscal problems and should offer
opportunities to put fresh long bets in favour of the dollar and
sell the yen."
The euro also eased against the dollar as lower commodity
prices added to expectations that the European Central Bank
would ease policy more to combat deflationary risks.
Traders expect the ECB to lay the groundwork for further
easing when the Governing Council meets later this week. Final
purchasing managers index surveys from Germany and France showed
that activity remained sluggish.
"Although we do not expect an announcement on quantitative
easing just yet, we think President (Mario) Draghi will continue
to manage expectations well, meaning that room for euro short
squeeze is likely to be limited. The $1.2390/2400 levels should
hold today," ING strategist, Petr Krpata, said.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.2443.
It jumped to 1.2040 Swiss francs from about
1.2018 late on Friday as investors who had been buying the franc
against the euro, were forced to unwind those bets on Monday
after the Swiss rejected an initiative which would have forced
the Swiss central bank to buy more gold.
The defeated "Save our Swiss gold" initiative would have
compelled the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to boost its gold
reserves to 20 percent of its assets, from about 8 percent, and
stopped it from selling the metal. That would have threatened
its ability to defend a 1.20 euro cap.
The SNB said it welcomed the rejection of the popular vote,
and reiterated its pledge to defend the cap.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)