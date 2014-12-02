* U.S. dollar rises vs basket of major currencies
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 2 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by upbeat comments from
two influential Federal Reserve officials who stressed the
positive impact on the U.S. economy from a decline in oil
prices.
While that will keep alive expectations that the Fed may
start to tighten policy sometime in the middle of 2015, both the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are grappling with
the threat of deflation and the sharp fall in oil prices has
only added to their concerns.
The growing divergence between the monetary policy outlooks
of the Fed on one hand and the ECB and the BoJ on the other will
be a main driving factor in currency markets in the near term,
traders said.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley said at separate events on Monday that soft oil
prices would only temporarily dampen overall U.S. prices. The
pair painted a mostly rosy outlook, suggesting the Fed was not
letting energy markets distract it from lifting rates.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 88.231, helped
by gains against the euro and the yen. U.S. yields
also moved up after Dudley said it was reasonable to expect a
rate hike in mid-2015. The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury
yield climbed to 0.5158 percent.
"For U.S. yields to move higher we need to see a good
payrolls number this Friday and not only that. We need to see a
pick-up in average earnings," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea. "That should see the dollar break out of
its recent ranges both against the euro and the yen."
Economists polled by Reuters see a November U.S. jobless
rate of 5.8 percent, unchanged from October, with 230,000 jobs
being added. Average earnings are expected to pick up.
Commodity exporters' currencies fell towards recent lows
after Monday's rebound in global commodity prices fizzled out,
though the Australian dollar drew some support from a lack of
dovish comments in the Australian central bank's policy review.
The bank, which as expected left poliicy unchanged, said a
period of stability on rates would be prudent.
The Aussie dollar later pared gains and moved back
towards Monday's four-year low of $0.8417.
