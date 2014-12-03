* Euro hits 27-month low vs dollar before ECB meeting
* Greenback sets fresh seven-year high vs yen
* Dollar index touches 5 1/2-year peak
* Aussie falls to 4 1/2-year low after Q3 GDP disappoints
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 3 The euro skidded into a 27-month
trough against the dollar on Wednesday, a day ahead of a crucial
European Central Bank meeting that may pave the way for more
easing measures in the euro zone.
The dollar also reached a seven-year peak against the yen,
boosted by comments from Federal Reserve officials. They painted
an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy, bolstering expectations
the Fed will raise interest rates in mid-2015.
With monetary policy outlooks diverging in the United States
and the euro zone, the euro fell as low as $1.2322, its
weakest since late August 2012. It was last trading near
$1.2329, down 0.4 percent on the day.
The dollar's gains saw it reach it its strongest since March
2009 against a basket of major currencies at 88.897.
"Investors are looking to increase their holdings of the
dollar and decrease the euro because they're anticipating
further lower price action on the euro on the basis of ...
further easing and stimulus from the ECB," said Neil Jones, head
of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho Bank in London.
But Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, said the euro might
rebound on Thursday if the ECB failed to deliver new measures to
shore up the struggling euro zone economy and ward off the
threat of deflation.
New York Fed President William Dudley reiterated on Tuesday
that for now the dramatic drop in oil prices - down almost 40
percent since June - was a net benefit for the United
States.
The 'considerable time' the Fed has said it will take before
rates rise "is certainly under threat, and in that environment
there's not going to be much appetite for selling into the
dollar," Halpenny said.
The dollar climbed to 119.48 yen on trading platform
EBS, its strongest since August 2007, up 0.2 percent on the day.
It also rose against the Australian dollar, which slid to a
4 1/2-year low of $0.8388 after data showed Australia's
economy unexpectedly slowed last quarter, prompting markets to
price in more chances of an interest rate cut.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Larry King)