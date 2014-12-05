* Dollar hits 7-year high vs yen early in Europe
* Euro falls back below $1.24, further weakness eyed
* Market set to be quiet ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 5 The euro was back on the defensive
on Friday, sold again after a European Central Bank meeting
that, once the dust had settled, solidified expectations that it
will conduct its first outright government bond-buying early
next year.
The dollar was also back above 120 yen, its
highest in seven years, helped by a Wall Street Journal article
showing that simulations by Federal Reserve economists suggest
it would be best to raise interest rates immediately.
The U.S. central bank so far looks nowhere near doing so,
but expectations that it will hike some time next year are at
the heart of the dollar's rally and trade is likely to hang on
how much monthly U.S. jobs numbers later in the day push that
debate forward.
Both the ECB and the Bank of Japan are headed in the
opposite direction and major banks are unanimous in predicting a
broadly stronger dollar as a result next year. But many say
moves into the end of this year may now be limited.
"The market is still intent on selling the euro, but I think
the speed of the fall will now not be anything like what it has
been in the past couple of weeks," said Adam Myers, European
head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
In early deals in Europe the dollar rose as high as 120.335
yen. The euro was 0.1 percent lower on the day at 1.2368, having
retreated from highs around $1.2450 hit in a clearout of
market positioning after Thursday's ECB meeting.
Some in the market were disappointed Governor Mario Draghi
did not find some even more explicit way of moving the bank
closer to outright quantitative easing.
But his language and veiled warning that opposition from
German policymakers would not stand in the way of the governing
council acting if need be pointed towards the launch of
bond-buying in the first quarter.
"Taking on board likely further falls in headline HICP
(inflation), Draghi's comments give succour to the idea that
further policy moves are coming at the next couple of meetings,"
said Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"We think these are likely to include corporate bond and
sovereign QE and possible adjustments to the 'intended' size of
balance sheet expansion -- QE that will in time unseat the euro
further."
U.S. non-farm payrolls are due at 1330 GMT. Analysts polled
by Reuters expect employers added 230,000 new jobs to their
payrolls last month and for the unemployment rate to remain
unchanged at 5.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in TOKYO and Ian Chua in
SYDNEY; Editing by Susan Fenton)