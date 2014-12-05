* Dollar heads up vs yen, sets more than 7-year peaks
* Euro falls back below $1.24, further weakness eyed
* Market set to be quiet ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 5 The euro was back on the defensive
on Friday, sold again after a European Central Bank meeting
that, once the dust had settled, solidified expectations that it
will conduct its first outright government bond-buying early
next year.
The dollar was also back above 120 yen, its
highest in more than seven years, helped by a media article
showing that simulations by Federal Reserve economists suggest
it would be best to raise interest rates immediately.
The U.S. central bank so far looks nowhere near doing so,
but expectations that it will hike some time next year are at
the heart of the dollar's rally since July. Trade on Friday hung
on how much monthly U.S. jobs numbers later in the day push that
debate forward.
Both the ECB and the Bank of Japan are headed in the
opposite direction and major banks are unanimous in predicting a
broadly stronger dollar as a result. Many, however, say moves
into the end of this year may now be limited.
"The market is still intent on selling the euro, but I think
the speed of the fall will now not be anything like what it has
been in the past couple of weeks," said Adam Myers, European
head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
He had targets for the end of the year of 122 yen per dollar
and $1.2250 per euro.
The dollar rose as high as 120.62 yen in morning trade in
Europe. The euro was 0.3 percent lower on the day at 1.2348,
having retreated from highs around $1.2450 hit in a
clearout of market positioning after Thursday's ECB meeting.
Some in the market were disappointed Governor Mario Draghi
did not find some even more explicit way of moving the bank
closer to outright quantitative easing.
But his language, and a veiled warning that opposition from
German policymakers would not stand in the way of the governing
council acting if need be, pointed towards the launch of
bond-buying in the first quarter.
"Taking on board likely further falls in headline HICP
(inflation), Draghi's comments give succour to the idea that
further policy moves are coming at the next couple of meetings,"
said Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"These are likely to include corporate bond and sovereign QE
and possible adjustments to the 'intended' size of balance sheet
expansion -- QE that will in time unseat the euro further."
U.S. non-farm payrolls are due at 1330 GMT. Analysts polled
by Reuters expect employers added 230,000 new jobs to their
payrolls last month and for the unemployment rate to remain
unchanged at 5.8 percent.
"There may be some short-term distortion after the data
today but that is all it will be," said a senior dealer with one
large U.S. bank in London. "Like yesterday's moves we have these
occasional sharp adjustments. But this is a once in a decade
event: there is only one direction for the dollar and it is up."
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in TOKYO and Ian Chua in
SYDNEY; Editing by Toby Chopra)