LONDON, Dec 11 Norway's crown currency sank by
almost a full percentage point on Thursday after a slump in oil
prices and demand provoked its central bank into an early and
unexpected cut in interest rates, driving the crown to its
weakest since mid-2009.
The euro recovered from early losses against the dollar
but the yen was again on the retreat after three days
of gains which have allowed many of those betting against it to
take some profit and start again.
Trading in the crown was almost 9 times the monthly average
in the half hour following Norges Bank's decision to cut rates
and advise markets there was the risk of further easing in the
months ahead.
Encouraged by Governor Oeystein Olsen's suggestion that the
chances of another cut were 50-50, forward interest rates showed
the market split down the middle on whether the bank would ease
policy again in March.
"A cut was inevitable really but the timing was quite
impressive," said Josh O'Byrne, a currency strategist with
Citigroup in London.
"Companies in the oil sector are cutting back on investment
and that means employment situation will weaken. Even if oil
prices rebound, investment is unlikely to recover very fast. So
Norway's non-oil economy needs to become more competitive."
The crown has now fallen more than 10 percent against the
euro since the start of October, Norway's dependence
on oil and gas making it one of the worst sufferers from a
dramatic slump in crude prices globally.
"The thing that struck us was that the bank has paid no
attention to the scale of the fall in the crown already, they
are not afraid of it weakening further," said a spot currency
trader with one Scandinavian bank.
"Its all eyes on oil prices but until there is some more
certainty that they are not going to cut again, it is going to
be very difficult to buy the crown."
The euro had slid around a quarter of a percent as the ECB
said banks had taken just 129 billion euros in the second
tranche of its targetted long-term loans, keeping pressure on
the bank to ease policy more dramatically in the new year.
By 1140 GMT, it had recovered to trade up 0.1 percent on the
day at $1.24555 as some investors took profits on short
positions.
The dollar has pulled back from a seven-year peak of 121.86
yen set on Monday as crowded long-dollar trades were thinned
out. It touched a two-week low near 117.45 yen earlier on
Thursday but in early European deals was up 0.8 percent at
118.55 yen.
"Everybody knows the longer-term trend for the dollar is
higher, there is just a big temptation for people to take profit
before the end of the year, and volumes have begun to fall off
already," said one London-based dealer.
