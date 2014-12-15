* Traders expect less-dovish Fed statement
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 15 The U.S. dollar rose against
the euro on Monday on expectations that the Federal Reserve will
take a less-dovish stance on monetary policy at the end of a
two-day meeting on Wednesday, while risk aversion on lower oil
prices underpinned the yen.
Bets that the Fed would take a less-accommodative stance on
monetary policy and remove the phrase "considerable time" in
reference to its timeline for raising rates supported the
dollar. Analysts said the Fed could do so on signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy, including the labor
market.
"The market is setting up for a less-dovish-sounding FOMC
this week," said Martin Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. Higher interest rates
are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows
into the United States.
The dollar's gains against a basket of major currencies,
including the euro and Swiss franc, did not carry over to the
Japanese yen, which rose against the greenback despite Japan's
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ruling coalition securing an
election win on Sunday.
That win ensured that Abe would stick to reflationary
economic policies that are bound to weaken the yen further,
analysts said. But the dollar still lost ground against the yen
on low risk appetite.
"The Abe win is important, but it's important for the next
three to six months, not necessarily for today," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York. He said anxiety over the impact of lower oil prices on
global energy companies supported the yen, which many consider a
safe-haven.
Oil prices steadied above five-year lows on Monday.
The Russian ruble, meanwhile, extended heavy losses on the
Moscow Exchange on Monday and crossed the 60 rubles per dollar
mark for the first time. Analysts said that the prospect of the
U.S. Congress contributing funding to Ukraine's battle against
insurgents hurt the ruble.
The euro was last down 0.34 percent against the
dollar, at $1.2416. The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the
Swiss franc to trade at 0.9670 franc. The dollar was 0.35
percent lower against the yen at 118.37 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.19
percent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)