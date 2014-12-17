* Dollar recovers from lows before Fed policy statement
* Russian finance ministry intervenes to strengthen rouble
* Yen falls back again, hit by weak Japanese export data
* Euro weak ahead of Greek presidential election
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 17 The dollar edged up on Wednesday,
a day after falling amid a flight to safety as a Russian
currency crisis took hold and as speculation grew that the
Federal Reserve might take a more cautious tone on monetary
policy.
The rouble's collapse - 50 percent so far this year - slowed
slightly as Russia's finance ministry said it had started
selling foreign currency while Brent crude, which has also
almost halved in value since June, held near a 5-1/2-year trough
of less than $60 a barrel.
Having hit a one-month low against the safe-haven yen on
Tuesday at 115.565, the dollar was up 0.6 percent at
117.135. The yen was also hit by data showing Japanese exports
missed forecasts in November, keeping policy pressure on the
re-elected Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.
Many expect the Fed to drop its use of the phrase
"considerable time" to describe how long interest rates will
stay near zero in its final policy statement of the year, due at
1900 GMT. But some are betting the plunge in the value of oil
and the rouble will make the central bank more cautious.
"The overriding theme of the week has been safe-havens, and
that is a message to the Fed: do they really want to hike
interest rates and worsen this nervous international backdrop?"
said Jane Foley, senior strategist at Rabobank in London.
"Given that I think they've got plenty of domestic reasons,
like inflation, to remain cautious, I think they will."
The dollar also recovered ground against the euro, which was
down about 0.4 percent at $1.2459 ahead of the first
round of a fraught Greek presidential election.
That helped the dollar rise 0.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies to 88.257, up from a three-week low of
87.627 on Tuesday.
"It's fair to say that we're to a large degree on hold
until we get a clear idea about what the Fed is actually going
to do, and that matters most pertinently because of what it
means for the oil price," said Simon Derrick, chief currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
Derrick said if a change in the Fed's language prompted a
surge in the dollar, oil prices may decline further, potentially
feeding through into greater turmoil across markets.
