(Recasts)
* Euro on track for biggest weekly loss in more than a year
* Russian rouble and oil stabilise, boosting risk appetite
* Expectations of more Japanese stimulus weigh on yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 19 The euro fell towards recent
28-month lows against the dollar on Friday, as the European
Central Bank moved towards a fully-fledged government buying
programme to kickstart the economy.
Reuters reported on Friday that ECB officials were
considering ways to ensure weak countries that stand to gain
most from money printing bear more of the risk and cost. The ECB
declined to comment.
Separately, data showed combined direct and portfolio
investments into the euro zone fell to 53 billion euros in
October, from 62.6 billion a month ago, indicating
another support for the euro was waning.
The euro fell to $1.2253, close to 28-month lows of
$1.2247 struck on Dec. 8.
"The current measures from the ECB, like the targeted long
term refinance operations, are falling short in helping the
balance sheet size increase to 1 trillion euros," said Alvin
Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"So the ECB will have to buy government bonds and we are
expecting them to announce that in January."
In contrast to the ECB, the Federal Reserve is expected to
start raising interest rates in the second half of next year.
The gap between U.S. two-year bonds and their German
counterparts hit its highest in almost eight years
and underpinned the dollar.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank's decision to implement
negative deposit rates on the day the ECB next meets on Jan. 22
had also triggered talk that the ECB could take action then.
"While our longer-term euro/dollar target of $1.12 for end-
2015 is based on existing policy, quantitative easing (QE) by
the ECB is likely to see this target achieved more rapidly,"
Morgan Stanley said.
YEN WEAKENS
Earlier, the yen fell on expectations of further stimulus
next year to bolster Japanese inflation and also on a revival of
global risk sentiment after battered oil prices and Russia's
rouble stabilised.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent against Japan's currency to
buy 119.35 yen, while the euro rose 0.2 percent to 146.30
yen.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged at the end
of its two-day meeting on Friday, as expected, and offered a
more upbeat view on the economy, signalling that no immediate
expansion of stimulus was on the horizon.
BoJ chief Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan was still halfway
towards meeting an inflation goal of 2 percent and policymakers
would do anything necessary to achieve it. In October, the BoJ
surprised markets by expanding its QE programme, sending the yen
to multi-year lows.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)