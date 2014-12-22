(Updates prices, adds crown move)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Dec 22 The euro bounced back from
two-year lows against a slightly weaker dollar on Monday, with
Greece's presidential election and a batch of U.S. data on
Tuesday the chief risks to a calmer holiday mood.
Norway's crown, whose moves have been
exaggerated in the past month by its sensitivity to shifts in
oil prices, was the biggest faller, down around 1 percent as
Brent and U.S. crude gave back overnight gains.
The outlook into 2015 for the euro looks weak, with Luc
Coene the latest European Central Bank policymaker to point the
way towards outright buying of government bonds to stimulate a
still moribund euro zone economy.
Crossing that Rubicon -- effectively funding government
deficits with newly-printed money -- is expected to test the
bottom end of a range in which the euro has held for more than a
decade against the dollar.
"It's going to be interesting this week whether we can push
a bit lower," said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in
London.
"We're at levels where from a long-term valuation
perspective the euro is weak but here we have ECB officials
saying they will ease further and the Fed headed the other way."
The euro bottomed out against the dollar at $1.2220 on both
Friday and early on Monday and Foley said that reflected strong
technical resistance to it going below $1.22. The common
currency has fallen about 11 percent so far this year. It last
traded up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.2264.
Dealers at other banks said there was interest in buying
euros around $1.2220-30 and positioning data also showed both
that investors had cut back on bearish "short" bets against the
euro and that there was still room for more to do so if they
choose to cash in profits before the end of the year.
There is no major data due in Europe this week, but U.S.
numbers on Tuesday will fuel the debate over the divergent
policy paths being taken on either side of the Atlantic.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, whose party is
trailing the anti-bailout Syriza Party in opinion polls, may
struggle to avoid a snap election in two remaining rounds of
voting for his candidate for president, planned on Dec. 23 and
Dec. 29.
The concern for markets is that that could lead to a renewed
threat of Greece defaulting or even departing from the euro.
"The markets may be quiet for now due to holidays but the
Greek vote on Dec. 29 could really shake things up," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
Sterling, also a sufferer against the dollar since July, was
up 0.1 percent at $1.5630, but 0.2 percent weaker at 78.48 pence
per euro.
