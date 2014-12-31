* Greenback higher across the board vs major peers in 2014
* Dollar index up 12 pct in 2014, its best year since 2005
* Euro holds above previous day's 29-month low vs dollar
* Dollar up more than 13 pct vs yen
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 31 The dollar was set to end 2014
with a gain of more than 12 percent against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday, its strongest year in almost a decade
and, according to most major banks, just a prelude to a further
rise next year.
Some year-end adjustments to market positions have given the
yen and the euro respite in thin trading over the Christmas
period, but the overwhelming consensus is that the single
currency will fall below $1.20 in the first quarter.
This year's gain will be the greenback's largest since 2005,
when it climbed nearly 13 percent, and only the third year in 30
in which it has gained more than 10 percent.
The contrast between the U.S. Federal Reserve's path toward
rises in interest rates next year and stimulative monetary
policies in the euro zone and Japan drove the dollar index to a
more than 8-1/2-year high on Tuesday.
"Recent solid data has reinforced the view that the U.S.
economy is improving enough for the Federal Reserve to consider
raising interest rates in mid-2015," said Kit Juckes, a
strategist with French bank Societe Generale in London.
"If the Fed hikes rates (even once), 2-year yields will be a
lot higher than this in a year's time and the dollar will be
stronger."
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, last stood flat at 89.979
.
There are lingering doubts. The dollar has come a long way
in a hurry and it is not clear whether further gains in the
first half of next year might help dissuade the Fed from raising
rates.
Many also worry an increasingly turbulent atmosphere in
developing markets - and most importantly China - may be a
harbinger of worse things to come. Political turmoil that may
again threaten Greece's presence in the euro has added to such
broader concerns over growth and the balance of the global
financial system, prodding investors towards the traditional
safety of the yen this week.
Still, the dollar has risen more than 13 percent versus the
yen this year and the gains have only accelerated around an
election that strengthened the mandate for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's policy of flooding the market with yen.
For 2015, "if you ask whether the dollar is likely to head
in the direction of 100 yen or head toward 130 yen, I think it
will be the latter," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
By 0841, the euro was steady at $1.2155. The yen was
0.14 percent lower at 119.645.
