* Greenback higher across the board vs major peers in 2014
* Dollar index up 12 pct in 2014, its best year since 2005
* Dollar hits new 29-month highs against euro, franc
previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 31 The U.S. dollar looked set on
Wednesday to end 2014 with a gain of more than 12 percent
against a basket of major currencies, its strongest year in
almost a decade and, according to most major banks, just a
prelude to a further rise next year.
Traders favored the dollar as this year's winning bet
heading into the New Year, pushing the euro to a fresh 29-month
low against the greenback of $1.2112 and the dollar to a fresh
29-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9925 franc in thin
trade.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up slightly
at 90.077. This year, though, the dollar should see its
largest gain since it climbed nearly 13 percent in 2005, and
only the third year in 30 in which it has gained more than 10
percent.
"The winning trade has been in the dollar, and traders are
closing the year holding on to their strong dollar positions,"
said Chris Gaffney, senior market strategist at EverBank Wealth
Management in St. Louis.
The contrast between the U.S. Federal Reserve's path towards
raising interest rates next year and looser monetary policies in
the euro zone and Japan was the driving force behind the dollar
index's rise to its highest in more than 8-1/2 years on Tuesday.
However, the dollar has come a long way in a hurry. It is
not clear whether further gains in the first half of next year
might put the Fed off raising rates. Also, turbulence may grow
in developing markets, especially China. Political turmoil could
again threaten Greece's presence in the euro, adding to concern
over the global financial system.
"We're going to see more volatility in the dollar given
uncertainty about the timing and size of Fed interest rate
increases in 2015," said Gaffney of Everbank. "If there are
questions about the global economy, the Fed may delay a little
bit."
The euro was last down 0.22 percent against the
dollar at $1.2129. The dollar was last up 0.25 percent against
the franc at 0.9913 franc. The dollar was last up 0.08
percent against the yen at 119.55 yen. Sterling
was an exception and was last up 0.21 percent against the dollar
at $1.5590.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)