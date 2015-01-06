* Drop in stocks lifts safe-haven yen against dollar

* Euro resumes drop lower towards recent lows

* Norwegian crown drops as oil extends losses, weak PMI (Updates prices, adds details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Jan 6 The safe-haven yen rose on Tuesday as investor risk aversion mounted following sharp drops in crude oil and stocks that have rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economy.

Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone have pushed the euro to near nine-year lows and raised pressure on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy soon. After a brief respite overnight, the single currency resumed its downward move on Tuesday.

Persistent weakness in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece ahead of a snap election this month have spooked investors and sent Wall Street to its biggest one-day fall in about three months on Monday.

Asian stocks floundered while European shares were choppy, underpinning safe-haven flows.

The dollar dipped to as low as 118.65 yen from Monday's high of 120.68, moving further away from a seven-year peak of 121.86 set last month. The euro fell more sharply against the yen to 141.39, a two month low.

"Global risk sentiment has been hurt by sliding stocks and oil prices. That is leading to a perception that there is a lack of demand and that has implications for global growth," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"But I would be a bit cautious about extrapolating too much so early in the year. This dip in risk appetite is likely to be temporary, and we should see the dollar recover against the yen and expect the euro to head lower."

A fall in U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the dollar versus the yen, with 10-year yields diving 14 basis points in just two sessions. But traders said expectations the U.S. labour market was recovering were likely to limit a sharper drop in yields.

The euro fell to $1.1895, not far from the $1.1860 area hit on Monday, a level not seen since early 2006. Constant chatter of a Greek exit from the euro zone further sapped confidence in the currency.

Economic data did little to lift the sentiment towards the euro. Both services and composite purchasing managers' index from the euro zone were lower than expected.

A slide in crude oil prices hurt commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown, which hit a three-week low of 7.7616 crowns per dollar. The crown was also hurt by weak PMI data, edging towards a 12-year low of 7.8558 against the dollar struck in December.

"This morning's PMI release has attracted more broad market attention with short Norwegian crown trade emerging as a favourite trade," Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi, said.

The Canadian dollar was also subdued at C$1.1770 per U.S. dollar, not far from a 5-1/2-year low of C$1.1818 reached on Monday. (Editing by Alison Williams)