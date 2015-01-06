* Drop in stocks lifts safe-haven yen against dollar
* Euro resumes drop lower towards recent lows
* Norwegian crown drops as oil extends losses, weak PMI
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 6 The safe-haven yen rose on Tuesday
as investor risk aversion mounted following sharp drops in crude
oil and stocks that have rekindled concerns about the strength
of the global economy.
Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone have pushed the
euro to near nine-year lows and raised pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease monetary policy soon. After a brief respite
overnight, the single currency resumed its downward move on
Tuesday.
Persistent weakness in oil prices and political uncertainty
in Greece ahead of a snap election this month have spooked
investors and sent Wall Street to its biggest one-day fall in
about three months on Monday.
Asian stocks floundered while European shares
were choppy, underpinning safe-haven flows.
The dollar dipped to as low as 118.65 yen from
Monday's high of 120.68, moving further away from a seven-year
peak of 121.86 set last month. The euro fell more sharply
against the yen to 141.39, a two month low.
"Global risk sentiment has been hurt by sliding stocks and
oil prices. That is leading to a perception that there is a lack
of demand and that has implications for global growth," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"But I would be a bit cautious about extrapolating too much
so early in the year. This dip in risk appetite is likely to be
temporary, and we should see the dollar recover against the yen
and expect the euro to head lower."
A fall in U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the dollar
versus the yen, with 10-year yields diving 14 basis points in
just two sessions. But traders said expectations
the U.S. labour market was recovering were likely to limit a
sharper drop in yields.
The euro fell to $1.1895, not far from the $1.1860
area hit on Monday, a level not seen since early 2006.
Constant chatter of a Greek exit from the euro zone further
sapped confidence in the currency.
Economic data did little to lift the sentiment towards the
euro. Both services and composite purchasing managers' index
from the euro zone were lower than expected.
A slide in crude oil prices hurt commodity currencies such
as the Norwegian crown, which hit a three-week low of 7.7616
crowns per dollar. The crown was also hurt by weak PMI
data, edging towards a 12-year low of 7.8558 against the dollar
struck in December.
"This morning's PMI release has attracted more broad market
attention with short Norwegian crown trade emerging as a
favourite trade," Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi,
said.
The Canadian dollar was also subdued at C$1.1770 per
U.S. dollar, not far from a 5-1/2-year low of C$1.1818 reached
on Monday.
(Editing by Alison Williams)