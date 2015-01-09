* Dollar eases away from nine-year highs
* All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT
* U.S. wage gains may fuel Fed rate hike expectations
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 9 The dollar eased away from
nine-year highs on Friday as investors trimmed long positions in
the greenback ahead of U.S. jobs data that could cement the case
for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in the next six months.
Nonfarm payroll numbers due at 1330 GMT are expected to show
gains of 240,000 jobs in December, extending the longest run of
job creation on record.
That would highlight the divergence of growth and monetary
policy prospects between the United States and the euro zone,
where more weaker-than-expected data added to speculation that
the European Central Bank is to embark on quantitative easing.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, edged down 0.3 percent ahead of the
jobs numbers, after hitting its highest in almost a
decade on Thursday.
"The day starts when the nonfarm payroll comes out. Nothing
matters before that," said David Bloom, global head of FX
strategy at HSBC in London.
"If we get a stronger-than-expected payrolls number the
freight train - the dollar - will just smash everything."
Numbers released on Friday by the euro zone's two biggest
economies, Germany and France, fuelled speculation of a policy
move at the ECB's next meeting on Jan 22. Industrial output
declined in both countries and German exports fell sharply.
The euro edged away from a nine-year low of $1.1754 hit on
Thursday, trading at $1.1813. That still left it close to
$1.1747, the psychologically important level at which it began
trading in January 1999.
Though the consensus view is that the U.S. economy will
continue to grow strongly in 2015, prompting the Fed to hike
rates some time in the middle of the year, some are worried that
the United States will not be able to escape the effects of
weaker global growth.
"Euro/dollar rates are telling us that investors are
sceptical of Fed normalization, sceptical on the U.S. recovery
and sceptical on decoupling," wrote Steven Englander, global
head of G10 FX strategy, in a note.
"Investors may feel that the U.S. economy is on borrowed
time and will ultimately succumb to slow growth elsewhere."
(Editing by Andrew Roche)