* Shock move by Swiss central bank sends euro broadly lower
* Biggest move in franc rates in free-float era
* Yen rises as investors seek safe havens
By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 15 The Swiss franc soared by 15
percent on Thursday after Switzerland's central bank scrapped
its three-year-old cap against the euro, sending a shockwave
through currency markets.
The euro plunged as much as 30 percent below the 1.20 cap to
0.8500 francs per euro at one point before rebounding to roughly
1.02 francs. Broader concerns about the euro sent it to its
weakest in 11 years against the dollar.
One of London's slew of retail trading platforms, Forex.com,
briefly stopped quoting the franc, and the main venue for
interbank trading of the Swiss currency, EBS, registered one
mistaken trade at just 0.0015 francs per euro.
The swings in the franc were the biggest since most major
currencies moved to free-floating regimes in the 1970s. Dealers
said they had seen a number of major investors lose as much as
20 percent before managing to complete trades to close bets on a
stronger dollar against the franc.
"The real damage I think has been on the dollar-Swiss
trade," said one senior trader with a large international bank
in London. "I wouldn't be surprised to see some funds close in
the next few days, the losses were so bad."
Belgian and French bonds, seen as the main targets for SNB
investments in the euro zone, underperformed their regional
peers, with 10-year yields both
rising 3 basis points.
The SNB has been resisting pressure for months on the cap it
imposed on the franc when investors picked it as their haven of
choice in 2010 and 2011 from the euro zone's economic and
political troubles.
The prospect of outright money-printing by the European
Central Bank being introduced as early as next week has
ratcheted up the pressure, with the SNB seen by market players
as buying euros consistently around 1.2009 francs per euro in
recent days.
The move still leaves the SNB with the same cocktail of
policy difficulties to deal with. Like many economies in Europe,
Switzerland is threatened by a debilitating cycle of falling
prices and poor economic growth, which a strong franc worsens.
The bank concurrently cut interest rates deeper into
negative territory on Thursday and its chairman, Thomas Jordan,
told a news conference it would remain active in markets.
Dealers were already speculating that the bank had intervened on
Thursday to stabilise the euro-franc rate but Reuters was unable
to confirm.
"You will have the SNB coming back into play, but maybe
their intervention will be concentrated not only in euro terms
but in dollar terms as well," said Hans Redeker, global head of
FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
Redeker said that might effectively add up to a dirty float,
where the SNB would use intervention regularly to steer the
exchange rate without revealing any formal targets.
"They will intervene but not linked to a cap," he said.
The franc also appreciated by almost a third against the
dollar before settling 14 percent higher at 0.8779 francs per
dollar.
"The SNB probably expects the ECB to launch QE next week and
along with the Greek elections coming up, it would make it
pretty tough on the Swiss to keep bidding the euro," said
Jonathan Webb, head of FX strategy at Jefferies in London.
"So they have abandoned the cap and cut rates deeper into
negative territory. We expect euro/Swiss to trade around
0.90-1.00 francs after all the stop loss orders have been
cleared."
