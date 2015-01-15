* Shock move by Swiss central bank sends euro broadly lower
* Biggest move in franc rates in free-float era
* Yen rises as investors seek safe havens
(Changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON; updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 15 The Swiss franc soared nearly
28 percent against the dollar on Thursday after Switzerland's
central bank dumped a three-year-old cap on the franc's value
against the euro, sending shockwaves through currency markets
and pummelling traders who had bet against the franc.
The euro plunged as much as 30 percent below the 1.20 cap to
0.8500 francs per euro at one point before
rebounding to roughly 1.06 francs. The dollar plummeted to 0.736
francs, lowest since 2011, before paring losses.
Broader concerns about the euro sent it to its weakest in 11
years against the dollar.
"This was really a meteorite crashing into the foreign
exchange market," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. "A move like this is
going to have reverberating effects across the board."
The swings in the franc were the biggest since most major
currencies moved to free-floating regimes in the 1970s. Dealers
said they had seen a number of major investors lose as much as
20 percent before managing to complete trades to close their
bets on a stronger dollar against the franc.
The move slammed speculative investors such as hedge funds,
which entered the week with the most net short positions than at
any point since the week ended June 9, 2013, according to CME
Group data. The latest data showed hedge funds and other
speculative investors were net short 24,171 futures contracts
and another 662 options contracts, for a combined short of
24,833, worth about $3.5 billion. Each contract is worth 125,000
francs.
Belgian and French bonds, seen as the main targets for SNB
investments in the euro zone, underperformed their regional
peers, with 10-year yields both
rising 3 basis points.
The Swiss National Bank has been resisting pressure for
months to abandon the cap it imposed on the franc when investors
picked it as their haven of choice in 2010 and 2011 from the
euro zone's economic and political troubles. Switzerland is a
heavily export-oriented economy, the SNB was fearful that a
too-strong franc would undermine economic growth.
The prospect of outright money-printing by the European
Central Bank being introduced as early as next week has
ratcheted up the pressure, with the SNB seen by market players
as buying euros consistently around 1.2009 francs per euro in
recent days.
Traders viewed the SNB's move as a sign that the ECB would
move ahead with quantitative easing when it meets on Jan. 22.
That's fueled a rally in the dollar against the euro, said
Borthwick. Yields on the German 10-year bond fell to
a meager 0.417 percent.
The move still leaves the SNB with the same cocktail of
policy difficulties to deal with. Like many economies in Europe,
Switzerland is threatened by a debilitating cycle of falling
prices and poor economic growth, which a strong franc worsens.
The bank also cut interest rates deeper into negative
territory on Thursday and its chairman, Thomas Jordan, told a
news conference it would remain active in markets. Dealers were
already speculating that the bank had intervened on Thursday to
stabilise the euro-franc rate but Reuters was unable to confirm.
"The peg strategy has been thrown out the door," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in
New York in reference to the scrapped 1.20 per euro limit. He
said the SNB may cut rates further.
The dollar was last down 12.5 percent against the franc at
0.89900 francs. The euro was last down 12.82 percent against the
franc to trade at 1.0475 francs.
Against the dollar, the euro was last down 1.33 percent at
$1.1632. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up
0.23 percent at 92.375, and earlier touched an intraday high not
seen since November 2003.
The dollar was last down 0.23 percent against the safe-haven
Japanese yen at 117.07 yen.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)