By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Jan 16 The euro regained more than 3 percent of its value against the Swiss franc on Friday but veered towards an 11-year low against the dollar, as investors took the Swiss move to scrap its currency cap as a sign the ECB would begin quantitative easing.

The euro suffered the biggest one-day fall against the Swiss franc in its history on Thursday, dropping more than 18 percent after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by scrapping its three-year-old pledge to limit the value of the franc to 1.20 per euro.

Dealers speculated the Swiss had moved because they knew the European Central Bank would take the plunge into full-scale quantitative easing, effectively the printing of hundreds of billions of euros, at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.

"It challenges the view that ECB easing is already in the price," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC in London. "There is recognition now that maybe there wasn't as much in the price as some claimed."

After falling as much as 30 percent in a matter of minutes on Thursday in the wake of the SNB's move, to a record low of 0.8500 Swiss francs, the euro was last trading at 1.0090 francs. That was up 3.5 percent on the day but more than 15 percent below where it was before the SNB decision.

Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London, said inflows into Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves in December had been five or six times the average volume since the limits were put in place.

"What that says is that someone out there really thinks that something is going to change in terms of policy in Europe, and the SNB were forced to breaking point and that's why they took the floor away," he said.

The loss of Swiss support for the euro, one of the few supports it had left, caused the single currency to slide to $1.15675, a trough not seen since November 2003. It last traded close to that low at $1.15805, down 0.4 percent.

Several banks issued sell recommendations on the euro in the aftermath of the SNB's move, and Societe Generale revised its end-of-year euro forecast to $1.10 from $1.14 before the announcement.

A panicked market reaction helped lift the safe-haven yen against the dollar, which fell to a one-month low of 115.85 yen, before recovering a little to trade at 116.56. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)