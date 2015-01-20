* IMF forecast show U.S. on different growth path
* Euro remains under pressure before this week's ECB meeting
* ECB expected to take more action; Greek election also
weighs
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous London)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 20 The dollar climbed on Tuesday
to a one-week high against the yen as data showed Chinese
economic growth slowed less than many had feared and traders
speculated whether the Bank of Japan could ease policy, curbing
demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The greenback also strengthened on the International
Monetary Fund's latest forecasts that showed the United States
was on a faster growth trajectory than most other major
economies.
"The dollar is stronger against the yen ... on
better-than-expected Chinese data," said Ron Simpson, director
of currency research at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, the slowest in 24
years. It just missed its official 7.5 percent target but was
above the 7.3 percent projected by analysts.
Global stock market was last up 0.4 percent with Wall Street
opening higher.
The dollar was up 0.9 percent against the yen at 118.615 yen
after touching an earlier peak of 118.775.
The Bank of Japan began a regular two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday.
"Yen selling ahead of a policy announcement is notably
higher today, perhaps on rising expectations of some form of
additional monetary easing by the BOJ tomorrow," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi, in London.
Meanwhile, the euro was under pressure, brushing off a
survey showing a surge in German analyst and investor sentiment
this month as investors anticipated a possible announcement of a
bond purchase program from the European Central Bank on Thursday
in an effort to prevent deflation from spreading across the euro
zone.
Greece's election on Sunday, with the anti-bailout party
Syriza leading in the polls, added to pressure on the euro.
Against the dollar, the euro was 0.2 percent lower
at $1.1582, having struck an 11-year low of $1.14595 on Friday.
The single currency, however, improved 0.46 percent against
the yen at 137.190.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones)