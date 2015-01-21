* BOJ stands pat on policy, expands loan scheme instead
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 21 The yen rebounded against the
dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan stood pat on
monetary policy, as speculators who had anticipated more easing
unwound bets on a weaker currency.
The BOJ held off from expanding its massive bond-buying
stimulus programme despite cutting next year's inflation
forecast in the wake of slumping oil prices, opting instead to
expand a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending.
The dollar was down 0.9 percent at 117.71 yen, moving
back towards a one-month trough of 115.85 set recently. It had
risen as far as 118.87 overnight after investors sold the
Japanese currency as a precautionary move in case the BOJ eased.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to 136.08 yen, back
towards a three-month low of 134.70 touched on Friday.
"The reason the yen is holding up pretty well is on the back
of the BOJ and the fact that they haven't taken any additional
action despite the fact that they've brought down their
inflation forecasts," said Ian Stannard, European head of FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
With the BOJ meeting out of the way, market focus will now
shift fully to the European Central Bank, which is widely
expected to unveil a quantitative easing programme on Thursday
in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.
That kept investors away from the euro, which at $1.1573
was not far from an 11-year trough of $1.14595 set last
week.
Stannard, however, said there had been a scaling back of
short euro positions over the past week as investors showed some
caution ahead of the ECB. QE, he said, had been largely priced
into the single currency.
"Let's just hope Mr Draghi and the ECB don't disappoint or
things could get ugly pretty quickly," Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a research note.
Sterling edged up 0.2 percent to $1.5162, helped by
hopes for a brighter set of British labour data, due at 0930
GMT.
With markets having pushed back their forecasts for when the
Bank of England will raise interest rates, the minutes of the
central bank's latest meeting, also due at 0930 GMT, were in
focus too.
