* BOJ stands pat on policy, expands loan scheme instead

* Central banks to remain in focus, ECB meeting next

* BoE minutes show all 9 members vote for no rate change

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Jan 21 The yen surged by more than 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan left its stimulus programme unchanged, as speculators who had anticipated more easing unwound bets on a weaker currency.

The BOJ held off from expanding its massive bond-buying despite cutting next year's inflation forecast in the wake of slumping oil prices, opting instead to expand a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending.

The dollar fell 1.1 percent to 117.545 yen, moving back towards a one-month trough of 115.85 set recently. It had risen as far as 118.87 overnight after investors sold the Japanese currency as a precautionary move in case the BOJ eased.

The euro fell 0.8 percent to 136.105 yen, back towards a three-month low of 134.70 yen touched on Friday.

"We're getting to a point where it's going to be very difficult to get further yen weakness from these extremely undervalued levels," said Barclays currency strategist Hamish Pepper, adding that the bank sees 120 as the top in dollar/yen.

Sterling fell back towards an 18-month low of $1.5034 hit earlier this month after minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting showed two members had dropped their previous call for an interest rate hike.

That drove investors to push back their expectations of when the BoE would begin raising rates even further . The pound last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.5119.

With the BoE and the BoJ out of the way, market focus will now shift fully to the European Central Bank, which is widely expected to unveil a quantitative easing programme on Thursday in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.

That kept investors away from the euro, which at $1.1578 was not far from last week's 11-year trough of $1.14595.

But Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London, said there had been a scaling back of short euro positions over the past week as investors showed some caution ahead of the ECB. QE, he said, had been largely priced into the single currency.

"Let's just hope Mr Draghi and the ECB don't disappoint or things could get ugly pretty quickly," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a research note. (Editing by Catherine Evans)