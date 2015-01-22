* Euro starts steady in Europe ahead of ECB decision
* Bank seen announcing 50 bln euros in bond-buying monthly
* Swiss franc also up ahead of decision
(Updates after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous SYDNEY )
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 22 The euro held fast more than a
cent above 11-year lows ahead of a European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday widely expected to embark on the outright
money-printing the bank has steadfastly avoided, in contrast to
its peers.
Traders and strategists at the major banks say an extended
monthly bond-buying programme, outlined by Reuters and other
news services on Wednesday, is fully priced-in to the euro.
That argues for a clearing out of many of the bets on the
euro weakening against the dollar that have made money for
investors over the past six months and the single currency rose
almost a cent on Wednesday.
But traders also say the scale of conviction in the market
that the euro is headed broadly lower over the next year means
most will continue to sell into that sort of rally. It was
largely unchanged in early deals in Europe at $1.1611.
"The market is convinced the euro will continue to fall, but
(also) that the best strategy is to sell into rallies - given
this intention, I struggle to see euro strength getting out of
hand," Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London, said.
"Short euro is still not as heavily positioned a trade as
some people think."
The ramifications of ECB bond-buying are extensive and the
run in has made for one of the most active and volatile weeks in
major currency markets in years.
The Swiss franc, up almost 20 percent since the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the currency against the euro
last week, gained more than half a percent in early European
trade, rising to 99.1 francs per euro.
"There is the suspicion that the SNB has been intervening
intermittently (against the franc)," O'Byrne said. "But I think
(in the context of the ECB) it might be reluctant to do so today
and that may be helping the franc."
A euro zone source said on Wednesday the ECB's Executive
Board has proposed a programme that would enable the bank to buy
50 billion euros ($58.05 billion) in bonds per month starting in
March.
Since reaching an 11-year trough of $1.14595 on Friday, the
euro has held in a relatively slim range. Whatever the outcome
on Thursday, traders said there is sure to be plenty of
volatility.
"Given extreme levels of positioning as revealed both
anecdotally and in IMM data, we prefer to watch
this from the sidelines," said Nick Parsons, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"We've exited our short position, established at 1.2435, at
1.1555."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Alison Williams)