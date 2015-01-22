* ECB unveils 60 bln euro a month QE program
* Euro hits over 11-year low against dollar, 3-month low
against yen
* Danish central bank intervenes heavily to weaken crown
(New throughout, updates prices, adds comments; changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 22 The euro sank to a more than
11-year low against the dollar and a three-month low against the
yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank launched a
landmark bond-buying program that will pump hundreds of billions
into a sagging euro zone economy.
The ECB said it would buy government bonds from this March
until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from
Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that it could allow
spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms. Together with
existing schemes, the new quantitative easing program will pump
60 billion euros a month into the economy.
Investors sold the euro and traders who made money betting
against or "shorting" the currency over the past six months in
anticipation that the ECB would implement such a program to
fight deflation and revive the euro zone economy added to those
bets, sending the euro broadly lower.
"The ECB has obviously taken decisive action," said Dean
Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto. "What
we are seeing is some individuals actually adding to their short
positions at these levels."
The euro fell to as low as $1.13675 against the
dollar, the lowest level since Sept. 2003. The currency hit a
three-month low against the yen of 134.28 yen and
touched a nearly one-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9843
franc.
Meanwhile, the euro hit a seven-year low against sterling at
75.66 pence.
The ECB's move underscored the divergence between the
Federal Reserve's path toward tighter monetary policy and looser
policies in Europe and Japan, which has fueled a rally in the
dollar in recent months.
"To a large extent, the U.S. does appear to be an island of
stability amongst much more dovish policy from other developed
market central banks," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas
G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York.
The greenback rose over 1 percent against the franc to as
high as 0.87400 franc, marking the dollar's first
advance against the franc in three sessions.
Hours after the ECB decision, Denmark, whose crown currency
is pegged to the euro, cut interest rates for the second time in
a week in a bid to ward off upward pressure on the
currency.
The dollar was last up 0.17 percent against the yen at
118.150 yen. The dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit over
11-year highs and was last up 1.3 percent at 94.104.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by London
markets team; Editing by Diane Craft)