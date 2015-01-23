(New throughout, updates dateline from previous
* Euro drops to lowest vs dollar since September 2003
* Downtrend in euro seen likely to persist in coming months
* Shared currency sinks to seven-year low vs sterling
* Greek election on Sunday will test euro further
LONDON, Jan 23 The euro hit an 11-year low below
$1.13 on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank announced
a plan to pump more than a trillion euros into the faltering
euro zone economy, and two days before a snap election in
Greece.
The euro fell more than 2 percent against the dollar on
Thursday - its biggest daily fall in over three years - after
the ECB said it would buy government bonds from March until
September 2016 to revive the economy and prevent deflation from
setting in.
The euro fell to $1.1258 in early European trading on
Friday, its lowest since September 2003 and down 0.7
percent on the day. That left the currency on track for a sixth
straight week of losses.
"The reason why the euro sells off on quantitative easing is
that this expands the ECB balance sheet - they're going to
create extra euro liquidity, putting the euro under pressure,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London.
Stannard added that the bank had revised its end-of-year
forecast for the euro in a base case scenario to $1.05 from
$1.12 before the ECB's announcement. A bearish scenario had the
single currency diving to $0.90 by the end of the year.
The ECB left open the possibility that the asset buying
could go on past September 2016, which traders said could keep
pressure on the euro.
"The open-ended structure is the important thing in my
opinion. Even though it's intended to last until September 2016,
it's not an actual line in the sand," said Jesper Bargmann, head
of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
The euro is set for another trial as global markets await
snap Greek elections on Sunday. A win for the leftist Syriza
party, which has pulled ahead in opinion polls, could trigger a
standoff with the EU/IMF lenders.
The shared currency also set a fresh seven-year low versus
sterling on Friday, falling to as low as 75.19 pence
, down 0.6 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the single currency fell over 1 percent to
a 14-month trough of 133.205 yen.
Data on Friday showing the euro zone economy began 2015 in
better shape than expected did nothing to alleviate the pressure
on the single currency.
