(Updates prices, adds franc move)
* Euro recovers from fall to more than 11-year low vs dollar
* Greek leftist party Syriza claims victory over austerity
* Victory raises risk of debt standoff, more euro losses
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 26 The euro regained a foothold on
Monday, with investors choosing to take some profit on two days
of dramatic losses after the results of elections in Greece sent
the shared currency to an 11-year low.
The euro fell as low as $1.1098 in Asian trading
after projections showed anti-austerity party Syriza won 149
seats in the 300-seat Greek parliament, setting Athens on a
collision course with international lenders and potentially
threatening its place in the euro.
It recovered to trade a third of a percent higher for most
of the morning in Europe around $1.1235.
Dealers and analysts in London said the most likely next
move was still down but that the European Central Bank's
announcement of outright money-printing last week had insulated
European markets from the fallout of the Greek vote.
"I think on the day people will look to re-sell 1.1250/60 or
less," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy with
Bank of Montreal in London.
"The fact that the ECB's QE programme has already been
announced is positive for credit spreads and limits the damage
on the euro. That and positioning were probably responsible for
the bounce from the lows around $1.11."
The euro has lost 10 full cents against the dollar since the
start of the year and, at $1.11, more than 4 cents since the
ECB's announcement last week.
It recovered half a percent against the yen to 132.75 yen
. The biggest gain was against the Swiss franc,
against which traders have speculated the Swiss National Bank
has intervened regularly since removing its 1.20 francs per euro
cap on Jan. 15.
Data on Monday showed sight deposits at the SNB rose sharply
last week, normally an indicator the bank has been selling
francs in the market. The euro gained 1.2 percent to 0.9995
francs by GMT 1244, having briefly passed parity earlier.
NUANCES
Positioning data on Friday showed as of the middle of last
week the market was still not as bullish on the dollar against
the euro as it had been at the height of the last crisis over
Greece in 2012, despite the euro being lower. That suggests
there may be room for another strong push lower.
Market participants saw the risk that euro selling would
pick up later in the day if Syriza reiterates a tough stance for
negotiations with the "Troika" of the European Central Bank, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.
Such a scenario could trigger a test of $1.10, where large
options lay, according to several research notes.
"The absolutely dominant view is that we are heading towards
parity to the dollar, the only question is how fast," said a
senior dealer with one large international bank in London.
"The only buyers are the short-term speculative players
caught short at the wrong level."
Some analysts said the long-term impact may be more nuanced
because most investors expect Tsipras, at the end of the day, to
work with the European Union and other international lenders.
"Usually politicians say populist things before an election.
So now the question is how much they are going to stick to the
promises made to the Troika," said Ayako Sera, market strategist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in TOKYO and Naomi Tajitsu
in WELLINGTON; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)