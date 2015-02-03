(Adds quotes, Norwegian crown, updates price moves)
* RBA cuts to record low 2.25 pct, pushing Aussie down 2 pct
* New Zealand dollar also hammered, eyes on c.bank speech
* Generally stronger tone to yen
* Norwegian crown benefits from stronger oil prices
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 3 The Australian and New Zealand
dollars sank to multi-year lows on Tuesday after the Reserve
Bank of Australia's surprised many in the markets with an early
move to cut some of the developed world's highest interest
rates.
The outlook for both Antipodean currencies has worsened in
recent weeks with concerns about growth generating expectations
of generally looser monetary policy, but the RBA's decision
still came as a shock to many.
Another burst lower in early European trade brought the
Aussie's losses on the day to more than 2 percent and took it to
an almost 6-year low of $0.7635. The kiwi fell
1.5 percent to $0.7185, its lowest since early 2011.
Both recovered some ground as the session wore on but were
still down more than 1 percent on the day and the outlook seemed
bleak.
"Its a big move and I think any bounce should be sold into,"
said Graham Davidson, a spot trader with National Australia Bank
in London.
"Generally when the RBA move, they tend to cut a handful of
times. The feeling is of an economy where there is no source of
growth, almost of despair."
Interest will now swing to a speech by New Zealand central
bank chief Graeme Wheeler on Wednesday.
"The only currency I would buy the Aussie against is the
kiwi," Davidson said. "The RBNZ has been hiking but I think they
will have to backtrack on that and Wheeler may take a softer
tone tonight."
Against the yen, the Aussie was down 2.5 percent at 89.43
yen, dropping below support at 90 yen for the first
time since February 2014.
While the euro was steady against the dollar at $1.1342
, the yen continued a recent run, rising 0.2 percent
against the dollar to 117.33. The euro, too, was down
0.25 percent against the yen at 133 yen.
Awaiting the European Central Bank's launch of bond-buying
in March, German 10-year government bond yields fell below the
Japanese equivalent and a number of dealers said they saw value
in the yen.
"There is a feeling that the Japanese could stay on hold for
some time on any further monetary easing," said one dealer.
"That is helping it and in general we had come a long, long way
and much attention has switched to the euro."
Another healthy mover was the Norwegian crown, pushed to its
strongest in two-months at 8.6190 crowns per euro by a recovery
in oil prices. The crown had taken a battering from the collapse
in crude prices at the end of last year, falling to as much as
9.8988 crowns per euro in mid-December.
(Editing by Alison Williams)