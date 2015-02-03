* Dollar hits nearly two-week low against euro
* Euro helped by short-covering, Greek government proposal
* Australian dollar at nearly six-year low after RBA rate
cut
* Dollar gives back some gains against Swiss franc
(Recasts throughout; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The dollar skidded to a nearly
two-week low against the euro on Tuesday on euro buying
following weaker U.S. economic data and easing concerns
surrounding Greece's debt load, while the Australian dollar
plunged on a central bank rate cut.
A spell of weaker U.S. data has dented confidence that the
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates from rock-bottom levels
by June, spurring many who had bet against the euro to 'cover'
their short bets by rapidly repurchasing the currency.
That trend was bolstered Tuesday, a day after Greece's new
government proposed plans for ending a standoff with its
creditors, easing concerns of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
The euro hit $1.14675, its highest since Jan. 22.
"We're building on a short-covering bounce in the euro
helped by diminishing risks of a Greek exit," said Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
He said recent disappointing U.S. data had "frayed"
expectations that the Fed will hike soon. Data Tuesday showed
new orders for U.S. factory goods fell sharply in December,
continuing the wave of softer data.
The euro remained not far from an 11-year trough of $1.1098
touched on Jan. 26, however, following the European Central
Bank's launch of a landmark bond-buying program.
The Swiss franc followed in the euro's footsteps and
rebounded modestly against the dollar after hitting a more than
two-week low against the greenback on Monday.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was last down 1.4 percent
against the greenback at $0.7692 after hitting a nearly six-year
low of $0.7627 following the Reserve Bank of
Australia's decision to cut interest rates. The move also pushed
the New Zealand dollar to $0.7177, its lowest since
early 2011.
"All the RBA wanted to do is what the euro zone has done,
they wanted to depreciate their currency to the point where
their exports were more attractive," said Richard Scalone,
co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
The euro was last up 1 percent against the dollar at
$1.14570. The dollar was last down 0.42 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.92285 franc. The dollar
was mostly flat against the yen at 117.545 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.73 percent at
93.811.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)