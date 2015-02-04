* Dollar index rises 0.25 percent in European trade
* Optimism about Greece debt proposals starting to wane
* New Zealand dollar helped by RBNZ comments
(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 4 The dollar index rebounded on
Wednesday, after suffering its biggest one-day fall in over a
year, helped by a jump in Treasury yields and expectations for
upbeat U.S. economic data later in the day.
The New Zealand dollar was one of the biggest
movers, rising more than 1 percent and bouncing from recent
four-year lows, after central bank Governor Graeme Wheeler
disappointed investors who expected a dovish tone.
While some other central banks including Australia have cut
interest rates, Wheeler said in a speech he expected to keep
rates on hold given the New Zealand economy remained strong.
The dollar index was up 0.25 percent at 93.826,
having shed 0.9 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day fall
since October 2013.
Investors trimmed long dollar positions and booked profits
but that may be coming to an end, given expectations of monetary
policy divergence between the United States on one hand and the
euro zone and Japan on the other.
The euro's recovery, driven by expectations that Greece may
secure a new debt deal, showed signs of running out of steam.
With EU policymakers appearing cool to Greek proposals, optimism
regarding a deal could soon fade, traders said.
The euro was down at $1.1450, having risen to $1.1534
on Tuesday. It was still well above an 11-year trough of $1.1098
set last week.
"We have seen a shakeout of some stale long dollar positions
and lightening of short euro positions on hopes of a new Greek
deal," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"The dollar bid bias remains in place and if we continue to
see good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United
States in the coming days, that could bring the shine back to
the dollar."
Investors will keep an eye out for the monthly ADP private
payrolls and ISM non-manufacturing figures later in the day. On
Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be released.
U.S. yields jumped on Tuesday, marking their
biggest one-day rise in more than 14 months, Reuters data
showed, lending some support to the dollar.
Commodity currencies remained in the spotlight with crude
oil up about 19 percent over the past four sessions. Oil's
recovery helped spur a rally in risk assets, although that was
showing signs of waning.
"It feels a little strange seeing crude oil and equities
move in tandem, as higher oil under normal circumstances would
slow economic growth. But we just have to go with the flow, and
brace for 'risk on' when oil goes up," said Bart Wakabayashi,
head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.
The Australian dollar hovered around 78 U.S. cents,
staging a turnaround after hitting a six-year trough of $0.7627
in the wake of Australia's unexpected interest rate cut on
Tuesday. The New Zealand dollar was up at $0.7400.
