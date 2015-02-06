* Euro slips, but on track for strong weekly gains
* SNB reserves data suggests intervention to weaken franc
* Danish crown steady, little impact from latest rate cut
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 6 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies on Friday, before the release of U.S. employment
data that should provide more clues on when the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates.
A solid jobs report and a rebound in wages would favour the
dollar by reviving expectations the Fed might raise rates as
early as mid-year. Disappointing jobs data and signs that wages
are not improving would weigh on the dollar, traders said.
Non-farm payrolls probably added 234,000 jobs last month,
according to a Reuters survey, after gaining 252,000 in
December. That would mark the 12th straight month of job gains
above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994.
"Nothing is more likely to point towards a medium-term rise
in inflation than growing wages," said Esther Reichelt, a
currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"In December, these had recorded a surprise fall, which
suggests we could see a countermove in January. If the wage data
disappoints, the going will get tough for the dollar."
The dollar index was up 0.15 percent at 93.706. It
has retreated over the past couple of weeks after advancing to
an 11-year high of 95.481 on Jan. 23.
The dollar was little changed against the yen at
117.32 yen but rising against the euro. The single currency was
down 0.3 percent at $1.1440, after surging 1.2 percent
the previous day, partly because of talk the Swiss National Bank
had bought euros to weaken the Swiss franc.
Data from the SNB on Friday showed foreign exchange reserves
rose in January to 498.398 billion francs, reinforcing the
impression that it has been intervening to weaken the franc
.
The SNB surprised markets by scrapping a three-year-old cap
on the value of the franc of 1.20 francs per euro last month.
The central bank later said that policy would have cost 100
billion francs to defend in January alone.
"Unofficial SNB intervention in euro/Swiss franc seems
likely to persist, which alongside purchases by the Danish
Central Bank represent a significant marginal buyer (of euros),"
said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi.
The Danish crown steadied, recovering from a slip on
Thursday after a fourth interest rate cut in three weeks. The
euro was 0.01 percent higher at 7.4440 crowns, with traders
citing intervention by the central bank in recent days to weaken
the crown.
