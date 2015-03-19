* Greenback higher vs euro after biggest fall in six years
* Norwegian crown soars after rates kept on hold
* Fed's statement far less hawkish than market expected
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 19 The dollar fought back across
the board on Thursday after posting its biggest daily fall in 18
months in the wake of a much more cautious Federal Reserve
statement on interest rates than expected.
The Norwegian crown gained as much as 3 percent against the
euro - its biggest daily rise since 2008 - after
Norway's central bank kept interest rates on hold, defying
widespread expectations of a cut.
In the statement the Fed issued after its policy meeting on
Wednesday, the U.S. central bank removed its previous reference
to being "patient" on rate rises. But it also downgraded its
views on the economy and inflation and lowered its interest rate
trajectory.
That signalled a far more gradual path to policy
normalisation than many investors had foreseen and drove the
dollar down around 1.8 percent against a basket of currencies
on Wednesday night. The euro rose around 2.5 percent
against the greenback - its biggest gains in six years.
But in early European trading, most of those gains unraveled
as traders bought back the dollar.
"Today, what people are perhaps considering is that you've
still got a case where on a relative basis, the U.S. is still an
outperformer," said Hamish Pepper, FX strategist at Barclays
bank in London, which pushed its forecast for when the Fed would
start raising rates from June to September after the statement.
Having traded as high as $1.10625 on Wednesday night,
the euro was around 3 cents lower than that at $1.07085, while
the dollar index was up around 1 percent at 98.668.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who like most central bankers tends
to avoid discussing currencies, told reporters the strong dollar
is compressing inflation "at least on a transitory basis", which
suggests a tacit admission that the soaring dollar had stalled
the central bank's policy-tightening plan.
"What we saw last night ... was a reminder that a stronger
dollar is effectively a tightening on monetary conditions in the
U.S., so it does some of the work for the Fed," said Daragh
Maher, an FX strategist at HSBC in London.
Switzerland's central bank also left rates unchanged on
Thursday, driving up the Swiss franc around 0.2 percent against
the euro to 1.06115 franc.
The Norwegian crown soared to a one-week high of 8.6460
crowns per euro after the Norges Bank's shock decision on rates.
"It was extremely surprising," said Barclays' Pepper. "You
had a situation where both the market and the median consensus
forecasts were agreeing that they would cut rates by 25 basis
points, so ... you've seen the currency move in response."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)