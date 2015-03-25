* Dollar index holds above previous day's two-week low
* Euro up 0.3 percent, helped by German data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 25 The euro climbed towards $1.10
against the dollar on Wednesday, encouraged by a robust German
business morale survey that added to expectations that an
economic recovery in the euro zone is strengthening.
But with the ECB's 1.1 trillion euro asset purchase
programme in place, short-dated euro zone bond yields are likely
to be capped and keep gains in the euro limited, traders said.
The German IFO indicator, based on a monthly survey of some
7,000 firms, climbed to 107.9 in March from 106.8 in February,
higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 107.3 and the
strongest reading since July 2014.
That followed an encouraging ZEW survey last week a strong
German PMI data released on Tuesday. Regional business surveys
were also robust, with the eurozone composite flash Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) jumping to a near four-year high.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.0955, having
witnessed huge swings in the past week and still well clear of a
12-year trough of $1.0457 set on March 16. Euro gains against
the dollar have come mainly since the Federal Reserve signalled
a more cautious outlook for U.S. growth.
"While the German data is encouraging, I don't think it
changes much for the euro," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "We are only in the third week of ECB
money-printing and while the euro may move higher a bit on the
data, I doubt those gains will be sustained."
Investors have cut long dollar positions after the Federal
Reserve took a dovish tone on interest rates last week, sending
the currency off multi-year highs.
The dollar index stood at 96.981. On Tuesday it set a
two-week low of 96.387, down roughly 4 percent from a near
12-year high of 100.39 struck in mid-March.
U.S. data on Tuesday was modestly dollar-friendly, with an
uptick in underlying inflation likely to support the view that
the Fed will raise rates this year.
Position-squaring and profit-taking ahead of the end of the
quarter could give the euro a further lift versus the dollar in
the near term, said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for
Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore.
"One of the key consensus trades that will come under
pressure will be definitely the euro. $1.10 to $1.12 is a key
area... If it breaks higher, we may see more position
unwinding," Lee said.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators had increased their bearish bets against the
euro after the European Central Bank began its quantitative
easing programme this month.
(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by John
Stonestreet)