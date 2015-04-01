* Dollar slips broadly at start of second quarter

* Yen firmer as weak Tokyo shares weigh on risk sentiment

* Better-than-expected China factory data bolsters Aussie

* ADP jobs report could provide clue to Friday payrolls (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, April 1 The dollar fell back on Wednesday as a soft reading on Japanese business sentiment dented Tokyo shares but helped bolster the yen, while some improvement in Chinese data offered support to the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Slightly improved final readings of last month's purchasing manager surveys in France and Germany provided more signs that the euro zone economy is recovering from a very low base, offering some more limited support to the euro.

But after a tumultuous couple of weeks for many of the major currency pairs, volumes have eased and traders say the market may prove thin in the run-in to the Easter weekend and Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers.

"There is a feeling that a lot of people made their money on the dollar move last month and will only come back properly in time for the climax of talks over Greece after Easter," said the head of one London wholesale FX brokerage.

"Liquidity is thin and that has contributed to the volatility we have seen in the past week or so but for most people, the direction of the dollar still clearly seems to be down."

Greece's economy minister said the country should reach a deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund next week on a package of reforms. If it does not come to terms to unlock remaining funds from its international bailout, it is expected to run out of money some time in the next month.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 119.83 yen after Japan's tankan survey sent Tokyo stocks lower.

Many market participants, particularly foreign investors, sell yen to hedge their equities positions, but when Japanese stocks drop they buy the yen back.

That was matched by a similar gain for the market's other traditional safe haven, the Swiss franc. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0789.

The Australian dollar was lifted by a better-than expected reading of Chinese factory activity, and that added to the broadly weak tone of the greenback, traders said.

"Dollar/yen has led this move today and I think it's basically trading off the back end of the Nikkei," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker Oanda in Singapore.

The Aussie rose 0.3 percent to $0.7625, having clawed up to as high as $0.7664 after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed that activity in China's factory survey unexpectedly picked up in March. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)