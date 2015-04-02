* Spreads between U.S. and EU bond yields narrow
* Traders await ECB minutes during European session
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key test for dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 2 The dollar fell on Thursday,
hurt by fresh signs that the U.S. economy slowed significantly
in the first quarter, which could delay the Federal Reserve's
decision to begin raising interest rates.
Benchmark treasury yields dropped and spreads between their
European counterparts narrowed , with
greater downside risks to Friday's key U.S. employment report
expected after a weaker-than-forecast private sector jobs report
on Wednesday. That should keep the greenback on the defensive,
traders said.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 97.866 and
trading weaker against the yen at 119.55 yen, while the
euro rose 0.6 percent to trade at $1.0825.
Traders will scrutinise the minutes of the European Central
Bank's meeting in March, which come out at 1130 GMT and could
lead to some swings in the single currency.
"The ECB minutes are likely to show policymakers' diverse
views about quantitative easing and that could help the euro,"
said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"The weak U.S. data is weighing on the dollar and ahead of
the non-farm payrolls number we expect it to trade with a weaker
bias against the euro."
Despite opposition from Germany -- the euro zone's biggest
economy -- the ECB unleashed a 1 trillion euro asset purchase
programme in March to boost inflation and growth in the euro
zone.
In recent weeks, data from the euro zone has beaten
expectations and on Wednesday a survey showed that manufacturing
activity in the region accelerated in March, with Markit's
purchasing managers' index (PMI) rising to 52.2 from 51.1 in
February.
In the United States, the ISM manufacturing index declined
to 51.5 from 52.9 in February.
Also on Wednesday, data showed U.S. private employers added
the lowest number of workers in more than a year in March and
factory activity hit a near two-year low, highlighting the
impact of a harsh winter, weaker global demand and a strong
dollar.
"The lower ADP reading brought the dollar's comeback to a
halt and it isn't surprising to see the currency underperform
today as long dollar positions are being trimmed ahead of
tomorrow's non-farm payrolls release and the (Easter) holidays,"
said Susanne Galler, currency strategist at Jefferies.
Markets in most of Europe will remain shut on Friday and
Monday for Easter holidays. In the United States, though, the
Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the jobs data on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the non-farm payrolls
report to show a rise of 245,000 jobs in March, following a gain
of 290,000 in February.
"Even if Friday's non-farm payroll number is decent -- it
could come in around 250,000 -- that might not dispel strong
dollar concerns. That is why there isn't much bargain hunting
for the dollar," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Susan
Fenton)