* Euro falls, investors nervous before last-ditch Greek debt
talks
* Emergency meetings in Brussels in focus
* Dollar boosted by euro weakness
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 22 The euro fell against the dollar
on Monday as investors anxiously awaited emergency talks on
Greece in Brussels, where creditors want 11th-hour concessions
to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.
The euro, which has surprised many by its resilience in the
face of growing worries that Greece could default on its debt
and be forced out of the currency bloc, had earlier risen to as
high as $1.1404 after the European Union welcomed new
proposals from Athens.
EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker's chief-of-staff had
tweeted that the proposals represented a "good basis for
progress" at the talks.
But the single currency quickly erased its earlier gains in
European trading and was down 0.2 percent by 0800 GMT at
$1.13255.
"There's a little bit of a fear factor here; there's a lot
of uncertainty," said Richard Wiltshire, an FX dealer at ETX
Capital in London.
"The fact that this is going to drag on means that you're
probably going to get these sorts of moves as people wonder 'are
they or aren't they', until we get some sort of resolution."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet Juncker, ECB
President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and euro zone
finance ministers chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem at 0900 GMT. Euro
zone finance ministers are due to meet 90 minutes later and a
summit of prime ministers and presidents is due at 1700 GMT.
"It sounds like Greece has a proposal that Greece will be
taking to the euro area summit today," said Hamish Pepper, a
currency strategist at Barclays in London. "The important thing
will be whether we actually see a positive response from the
euro zone leaders when they meet this evening."
Boosted by its gains against the euro, the dollar climbed
0.2 percent against a basket of currencies to 94.304.
Against the yen, the common currency climbed 0.1 percent to
139.42. The dollar was also up 0.4 percent against the
Japanese currency at 123.13.
Many investors remained cautious because it was not
immediately clear how far the new proposals yielded to
creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes,
nor whether creditors can stomach the offer.
And speculation is rife that, if no deal were reached on
Monday, Greece may need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to
avert a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)