* Euro rises against safe-haven currencies
* Hopes for Greek deal spur risk appetite
* Dollar higher across board
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 22 The euro rose against the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday, as a new Greek offer
for a cash-for-reforms deal raised hopes of an agreement between
the debt-laden country and its creditors, boosting investors'
risk appetite.
Euro zone leaders began an emergency summit on Monday, with
EU officials welcoming the proposals as a "good basis for
progress" to avert a Greek default. The Greek stock market
jumped nearly 7 percent and European shared surged.
The euro, whose resilience has surprised many in the face of
growing worries that Greece could default and leave the euro
zone, gained 0.4 percent to 139.85 yen. Against the
Swiss franc it was also up 0.4 percent at 1.0457 francs
.
"The Greek crisis is not a burden for the euro,"
Commerzbank's head of FX research in Frankfurt, Ulrich
Leuchtmann, said. "There is some impact (from the news) ...
particularly because everyone is wondering what the rest of the
market thinks about this newsflow, and this is creating some
volatility."
"But I still find it astonishingly small, what we're seeing
in terms of euro exchange rate reactions."
The single currency had earlier risen as high as $1.1404
after the European Union welcomed Athens' new proposals,
but gave up those gains as the dollar strengthened broadly. By
1140 GMT the euro was 0.1 percent down on the day at $1.1339.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras heads into a series of
talks with figures including ECB President Mario Draghi and IMF
head Christine Lagarde on Monday before a summit in Brussels of
euro zone government leaders at 1700 GMT.
"It sounds like Greece has a proposal that Greece will be
taking to the euro area summit today," Barclays currency
strategist, Hamish Pepper, said. "The important thing will be
whether we actually see a positive response from the euro zone
leaders when they meet this evening."
Boosted by its gains against the euro, the dollar climbed
0.2 percent against a basket of currencies to 94.272.
Many investors remained cautious because it was not
immediately clear how far the new proposals yielded to
creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes,
nor whether creditors can stomach the offer.
Speculation was also rife that, if no deal were reached on
Monday, Greece may need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to
avert a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by
Louise Ireland)