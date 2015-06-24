* Dollar index takes breather after Tuesday's rally

* Fed official suggests two hikes possible this year

* Euro back around $1.1200, attention on German IFO (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 24 The dollar index eased after hitting its highest in over a week as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday, with investors' focus slowly shifting from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The index shed 0.3 percent to 95.155. On Tuesday it had climbed to 95.636, its highest level since June 12. It held on to the bulk of the gains made on Tuesday, when it climbed 1.2 percent - its best daily performance since late May.

Reasonably good U.S. data, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, and higher U.S. yields , boosted the dollar on Tuesday.

"We had a pretty big move up in the dollar, so its natural that there is a pause especially with the U.S. calendar a bit empty and little in store to push Treasury yields higher today," said Neils Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

The only data of note from the United States on Wednesday is the final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product and that is expected to show that the economy contracted less compared to the earlier estimate. Traders said the final estimate is usually not a market mover but could prove dollar positive.

The euro edged up 0.3 percent to $1.1200, regaining a bit of ground after sliding 1.5 percent on Tuesday. Investors are eyeing the German IFO survey due at 0800 GMT, although traders said any impact from positive data would be fleeting.

The market seems to be shifting its focus back to underlying factors such as the divergence in the monetary policy stances of the Fed and the European Central Bank, said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in Singapore.

"Investors seem to be once again pushing Greece into the background, which I think ... means the focus shifts back to fundamentals and hence we're seeing this resumption of dollar strength," he said.

There was no major development in talks between Greece and its creditors but investors remained hopeful that a deal will be reached soon.

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in Brussels in the afternoon, before a 1700 GMT meeting of the euro group of finance ministers that will aim to end the logjam in debt negotiations. (additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Janet Lawrence)