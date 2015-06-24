* Dollar index takes breather after Tuesday's rally
* Fed official suggests two hikes possible this year
* Euro back around $1.1200, buffeted by Greek headlines
By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 24 The dollar index eased on
Wednesday after hitting its highest in over a week as U.S.
10-year Treasury yields dipped, with investors' focus slowly
shifting from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest
rates.
The index shed 0.3 percent to 95.155. On Tuesday it
had climbed to 95.636, its highest level since June 12. It held
onto the bulk of the gains made on Tuesday, when it climbed 1.2
percent -- its best daily performance since late May.
Reasonably good U.S. data, comments from Federal Reserve
Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to raise
interest rates twice this year, and higher U.S. yields
boosted the dollar on Tuesday.
"We had a pretty big move up in the dollar so it's natural
that there is a pause, especially with the U.S. calendar a bit
empty and little in store to push Treasury yields higher today,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
The only data of note from the United States on Wednesday is
the final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to show that the economy contracted less
compared to the earlier estimate. Traders said the final
estimate is usually not a market-mover but could prove positive
for the dollar.
Headlines pointing to the remaining differences between
Greece and its euro zone creditors pulled the euro off morning
highs, but it was still up 0.3 percent at $1.1200,
regaining a bit of ground after sliding 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras flew to Brussels to meet euro
zone officials on Wednesday to try to bridge gaps on key
elements of the proposals made by his left-wing government to
shore up state finances in return for vital loans.
Athens had proposed increasing VAT, corporate tax and
pension contributions in order to meet budget targets, but
Tsipras told aides that creditors had not accepted the
revenue-raising measures, a Greek government official said.
"Regarding Greece, there is still time," said Tobias Davis,
corporate hedging manager with Western Union in London. "I'm
seeing some euro buying. From a low of 1.1178 post the
(headlines on) rejection of Tsipras's proposals, we are now
knocking on 1.12 again."
The euro has proved extremely resilient to Greece's travails
so far, and Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for
Barclays in Singapore, said the market seemed to be shifting its
focus back to underlying factors such as the divergence in the
monetary policy stances of the Fed and the European Central Bank
"Investors seem to be once again pushing Greece into the
background, which I think ... means the focus shifts back to
fundamentals and hence we're seeing this resumption of dollar
strength," he said.
Tsipras meets European Central Bank President Mario Draghi,
IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday afternoon before a 1700 GMT
meeting of the Eurogroup of finance ministers.
