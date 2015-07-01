By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 1 The euro dipped again on
Wednesday after Greece became the first advanced economy to
default on an IMF loan and a raft of economic data may distract
investors only briefly from last-ditch efforts to keep the
country in the single currency.
Some dealers said a fall in Spain's purchasing managers
index had prompted some euro losses in early European trade.
But while the mood on major currency markets remains tense,
the action was limited as traders await a weekend vote by Greeks
on whether to accept bailout conditions for international aid.
Strategists at a number of international banks have said the
euro will fall sharply if it finally becomes clear Greece is
leaving the bloc, but there has been little price action to
support that thesis so far.
The euro dipped almost half a cent in Asian trade after the
IMF said formally that Greece was "in arrears" but retrieved
some of those losses to stand down 0.4 percent early in Europe.
"I think the risk is the euro goes up today," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"There is an outside chance that we get some sort of deal to
prevent the referendum and the euro would obviously see a relief
rally on that. I think most people are aware now that Greece is
such a small part of euro zone GDP that the effect will be
relatively limited if it leaves."
By 0730 GMT, the common currency was trading at $1.1115
, in the middle of a broader range it has held since late
April.
Against the yen, which has been the obvious target of
capital seeking a safe haven from the Greek worries, the euro
stood almost flat at 136.28, after having fallen
nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out further
negotiations with Athens until after Sunday's referendum but
euro zone finance ministers are due to confer again late in the
European afternoon (1530 GMT).
The biggest mover among major currency pairs was the New
Zealand dollar, gaining half a percent to $0.6795 with dealers
citing gains for some Asian stock markets as one driver.
The kiwi and the Australian dollar have both suffered from
the economic weakness in China that has helped drive a sell-off
on markets there. Shanghai was down another 5 percent on
Wednesday, but Hong Kong and other indices were higher.
"There was some interest from exporters to buy dollars this
morning, but Greece is still the biggest driver in all this,"
said one London-based trader in the kiwi.
