By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 1
LONDON, July 1 The euro dipped on Wednesday,
buffetted by a flurry of reports on new concessions made by
Greece to its European creditors and the chances those might
lead to a deal that prevents it becoming the first country to
crash out of the single currency.
In a feverish morning, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' latest
proposals sent European stock markets higher but, in line with
an often contradictory performance over the past month, the euro
quickly handed back all of its own gains.
Greece's default overnight on its International Monetary
Fund loans had weakened the single currency overnight by around
half a percent and it was stuck around those lows mid-morning in
Europe at $1.1108.
"Markets reacted (to Tsipras) and then quickly unreacted,"
said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency
management firm Millennium Global.
"Judging by what Ms Merkel said last night, unless they
cancel the referendum, any chatter between now and the weekend
is null and void."
Some dealers said a fall in Spain's manufacturing purchasing
managers index had also prompted some losses for the euro and a
raft of U.S. and European data over the next couple of days may
distract markets briefly from the Greek saga.
While the mood on major currency markets remains tense, the
volumes of trade have been relatively limited as traders await
the weekend vote by Greeks on whether to accept bailout
conditions for international aid.
Strategists at a number of international banks have said the
euro will fall sharply if it finally becomes clear Greece is
leaving the bloc, but there has been little price action to
support that thesis so far.
"(If) we get some sort of deal to prevent the referendum the
euro would obviously see a relief rally on that," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"But I think most people are aware now that Greece is such a
small part of euro zone GDP that the effect will be relatively
limited if it did leave."
Against the yen, which has been the obvious target of
capital seeking a safe haven from the Greek worries, the euro
was marginally higher at 136.55, after having fallen
nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, reflecting the gains for riskier
assets.
The biggest mover among major currency pairs was the New
Zealand dollar, gaining half a percent to $0.6795 with dealers
citing gains for some Asian stock markets as one driver.
The kiwi and the Australian dollar have both suffered from
the economic weakness in China that has helped drive a sell-off
on markets there. Shanghai was down another 5 percent on
Wednesday, but Hong Kong and other indices were higher.
"There was some interest from exporters to buy dollars this
morning, but Greece is still the biggest driver in all this,"
said one London-based trader in the kiwi.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)